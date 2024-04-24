The One Show's Alex Jones melts hearts with unexpected new family additions – and they're adorable

Alex Jones is already a doting mother but she revealed on Wednesday that she's taken on even more responsibility as she shared the cutest image of the latest addition to her brood – some chicks!

The presenter took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a photo of an incubator containing a series of eggs, and two newly-hatched baby birds.

The mum-of-three captioned the image: "Just heard from the children that we have our first arrivals!"

In her next snapshot, she shared a sweet close-up of one of the birds, facing the camera with his eyes barely open. Alex added: "Can't wait to go home!"

The star shares her three young children with her husband, Charlie Thomson, and often gives candid glimpses into the couple's family life.

© Instagram The mum-of-three shared her children's delight

Although she didn't share what motivated them to take on chickens, the sweet images come soon after she shared images of two of her children enjoying some sweet Easter fun.

The Welsh beauty uploaded a cute snapshot of her two-year-old daughter Annie and one of her brothers sitting at the kitchen table, painting plaster Easter bunnies in a variety of dazzling colours.

© Instagram Alex expressed her excitement at raising chicks

As he just peeked out of the edge of the photo, it wasn't possible to tell whether she was accompanied by Teddy, six, or Kit, four. Either way, the trio's devoted mum is clearly doing her best to give her kids a fun-packed childhood.

Recently, she shared images from their holiday to Lanzarote, where they made the most of the sun-soaked beach and took dips in the sea, enjoying time together as a family.

© Instagram The star enjoying a day out with daughter Annie

Before the holiday, Alex revealed that her family was looking forward to the getaway, as she posted a snap featuring all three of her children looking out of the window at an airport, where a plane could be seen in the background.

All three appeared keen to get going, with Alex understandably captioning the image: "Excitement mounting…"

Alex's family enjoyed their time away View post on Instagram

Alex's husband Charlie typically keeps a lower profile, staying out of the limelight. However, he made a rare exception a few weeks ago, and it was for such a sweet reason!

The snapshot that his wife shared to her Stories sweetly showed the dad-of-three holding still as his daughter, who looked the picture of concentration, applied what appeared to be pink lip pencil to his cheeks and beard.

© Instagram Alex travelled to Lanzarote with her children

The little girl was dressed in blue and also had pink smears across her cheeks. Last year, the long-time host of The One Show spoke openly about her marriage and the difficulties she and Charlie have faced as he has dealt with some long-term health issues.

The star, who tied the knot in 2015, appeared on Gabby Logan's podcast The Mid.Point, when she discussed the steps Charlie has taken to help him get to a "way better place" after he became what she described as a "shadow of himself".

© Instagram Alex and Charlie got married in 2015

Asked by Gabby how Charlie was, Alex replied: "He's good, yes. He's in a way better place now to where we were a year ago."