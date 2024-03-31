Alex Jones delights with adorable photo of mini-me daughter Annie

Alex Jones' youngest child, two-year-old Annie, looks so much like her mum, as the star proved once again on Sunday.

The TV presenter took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a sweet behind-the-scenes look at family life with her three children.

The Welsh beauty uploaded a cute snapshot of little Annie, sitting at the kitchen table, painting plaster Easter bunnies a variety of dazzling colours.

The youngster appeared intent on her task, sitting on a chair with her feet underneath her, wearing a white T-shirt with beige spots and coordinating trousers.

Her long brown hair flowed loose past her shoulders. One of her older brothers could just be seen in the corner of the snap, painting a plaster egg bright blue. Alex captioned the image: "Classic Easter crafts thanks to Gu!"

As well as Annie, Alex shares sons Teddy, six and Kit, four, with her husband Charlie Thomson. He typically keeps a lower profile, staying out of the limelight. However, he made a rare exception a few weeks ago, and it was for such a sweet reason!

Charlie appeared alongside Annie in the cutest photo, which Alex shared to her Instagram stories with a hilarious caption.

The snapshot showed the dad-of-three holding still as his daughter, who looked the picture of concentration, applied what appeared to be pink lip pencil to his cheeks and beard.

The little girl was dressed in blue and also had bright pink smears across her cheeks. "In the meantime, there's another makeup tutorial going on in the bedroom! [groaning emoji]," the TV presenter captioned the image, referring to her previous Story, which showed her using a face mask as part of her own beautification routine.

The star is a doting mum to her three children and recently shared an adorable sibling moment on social media when she posted a picture of her daughter with Kit holding hands as they looked out the window of a tourist attraction, although older son Teddy was out of the picture.

The little girl followed in her mum's footsteps by wearing a simple yet stylish outfit consisting of white trousers and a dusty pink top, with her thick brown hair, which is just like Alex's, flowing below her shoulders.

The presenter didn't caption the adorable sibling moment, allowing it to speak for itself. While Alex doesn't often share photos of her children to social media, she does occasionally give behind-the-scenes glimpses into their family life.

Last year, the long-time host of The One Show spoke openly about her marriage and the difficulties she and Charlie have faced as he has dealt with some long-term health issues.

The star, who married the insurance broker in 2015, appeared on Gabby Logan's podcast The Midpoint, when she discussed the steps Charlie has taken to help him get to a "way better place" after he became what she described as a "shadow of himself".

When asked by Gabby how Charlie was, Alex replied: "He's good, yes. He's in a way better place now to where we were a year ago."