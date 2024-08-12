Alex Jones wows with latest swimsuit selfie from sun-drenched family holiday

The One Show's Alex Jones sparked a sweet fan reaction on Monday when she shared a sunkissed swimsuit selfie from her latest family trip to Corisca.



Taking to Instagram, the Welsh presenter uploaded a plethora of dreamy snaps, including a bronzed selfie which showed Alex modelling a plunging sage green swimsuit. She secured her chestnut locks in a playful ponytail, and accessorised with a pair of large sunglasses which she wore on her head.

© Instagram Alex looked sublime in sage green

Embracing her natural beauty, the mother-of-three opted to go bare-faced, allowing her gorgeous freckles to shine through.

© Instagram Charlie looked every inch the doting dad as he bonded with Teddy and Annie

In her update, Alex also included a handful of precious family photos including a heartwarming image of Charlie dining al fresco with their eldest son Teddy and their daughter Annie, a picture of Alex strolling down a cobbled path with Teddy and Annie, and a sweet snap of Charlie helping one of their two boys navigate a low ropes course.

© Instagram Alex jetted off to Corsica with her husband Charlie and their three children

Sharing a glimpse inside their blissful getaway, Alex noted in her caption: "Back to work today after an incredible holiday in Corsica. It was all a bit last minute, but we decided to try somewhere new and it seemed to be a bit cheaper than other options in the Med.

"We booked a house through @vrbo in the south, near Porto Vecchio (a beautiful port) as I’d read about the gorgeous beaches there and they didn't disappoint."

She continued: "They were the prettiest shade of turquoise with white sand, and ideal for young children. Ted spent hours snorkelling and couldn't believe the marine life on offer."

© Getty Images Alex and Charlie wed on New Year's Eve in 2015

Alex's legion of loyal fans raced to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Sorry you look SO stunning - that green on you," while a second added: "Looks beautiful - tranquil & lush!" and a third wrote: "Beautiful photos."

Alex's house move

It's been a period of great change for Alex and her brood. Earlier this summer, the presenter and her husband swapped their lives in the Big Smoke for a more tranquil family life in the countryside.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Alex Jones shares emotional update as family prepare for major change

Explaining the four-year process of finding her dream home, Alex told her Instagram followers: "We made it and are completely delighted with the new house. Thank you so much for all your messages of support over the last few weeks. We are obviously living in complete chaos but it already feels like home.

© Instagram Alex Jones toasted to her new home outside London

"It was a big decision to leave West London where we have been very happy for 14 years but we wanted the children to have space to play outside and to grow up in nature. It took nearly 4 years of searching to find the 'one.'"