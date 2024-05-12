Alex Jones delights with very rare photo of husband Charlie for family celebration

Alex Jones' husband Charlie Thomson typically stays out of the spotlight but his wife couldn't help sharing a sweet snapshot of him for a special occasion at the weekend – because the family was celebrating.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the presenter uploaded an image of the proud dad presenting a cake to their youngest son Kit for his fifth birthday.

Charlie and Alex both smiled as he brought the impressive football-shaped baked treat to the table, where Kit and his friends were waiting to tuck in, having already appeared to have enjoyed a savoury course.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Alex Jones takes family on next level family holiday

A silver candle in the shape of number five was lit on top of cake, ready for the little boy to blow it out. Alex captioned the image with a very relatable insight, as she wrote: "So lovely, but soooo tired. Collapsed in front of Eurovision."

Alex's family life

Alex married her insurance broker husband on New Year's Eve in 2015, four years after they met at a party in 2011.

The couple hosted their wedding ceremony in Cardiff Castle’s stone-vaulted 15th century undercroft, followed by a reception in the castle's 18th-century library and dining room.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Alex is such a busy mum

As well as Kit, they are devoted parents to eldest son Teddy, six, and Alex's mini-me daughter Annie, who is two years old.

In an interview with The Mirror shortly after giving birth to her first child, Alex opened up about how becoming a mother had changed the couple's relationship for the better.

She said: "You become a team and it strengthens your relationship. You have to rely on each other, especially because we're both working. I couldn't do it without Charlie."

The TV star and her family live in a Victorian property in London, having renovated the interior of the property before moving there in 2016.

© Instagram Alex and her mum with two-year-old Annie

Charlie's health struggle

Recently, her husband battled a series of challenging health issues, which Alex opened up about last year in a candid and emotional interview for writer and broadcaster Elizabeth Day's podcast, How to Fail.

Speaking about her husband's mental and physical health difficulties, Alex explained: "It's my husband's own story to tell, so I won't go into detail, but he suffers with his mental health and we've just been through a really bad period where he had Lyme Disease and then he had viral meningitis."

© Instagram The star has supported husband Charlie through his health issues

She added: "Lots of things happened recently. Charlie's super fun, but he became a shadow of himself. He was so ill, he really went downhill fast mentally. And again I found myself at a loss thinking, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do here.'"

© Getty The couple first met in 2011

The star later appeared on Gabby Logan's podcast The Mid.Point, when she discussed the steps Charlie has taken to help him get to a "way better place" after he became what she described as a "shadow of himself".

Asked by Gabby how Charlie was, Alex replied: "He's good, yes. He's in a way better place now to where we were a year ago."