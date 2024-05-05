Alex Jones shares ultra special mother-daughter moment with mini-me Annie, 2

Alex Jones just welcomed some adorable new additions to her brood and, as the presenter shared, they delighted her three young children.

The star is currently enjoying a family holiday with her kids and her mum Carol, and at the weekend, she shared a heart-melting glimpse of the trip, featuring her lookalike daughter Annie.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three uploaded the sweetest image of herself and her mother leaning on the fence with the beach behind them.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Alex Jones takes family on next-level holiday

Between them, little Annie, whose long brown locks are so similar to her mum's, looked out over the glorious view, wearing a white sweater and blue jeans like Alex.

The TV star could be seen kissing her little girl on the cheek in the rare photo to feature three generations of her family, while Carol beamed for the camera, wearing a dark fleece jacket and blue jeans.

© Instagram Alex posed with her mum and Annie for a rare inter-generational photo

Other photos that Alex shared to the social media site included a beautiful sunset picture and an image of her three kids on the beach, which she caption simply: "Back to basics."

The co-host of The One Show didn't share the exact details of where she was staying, but she often likes to take time out to relax with her family following a busy time at work.

© Instagram The star's three children enjoyed the beach

Earlier in the year, for example, she shared a glimpse of the break that her brood had enjoyed in Lanzarote. As well as Annie, Alex also shares sons Teddy, six, and Kit, four, with her husband, insurance broker Charlie Thompson.

In an interview with The Mirror shortly after giving birth to her first child, Alex opened up about how becoming a mother had changed the couple's relationship for the better.

© Instagram Alex recently travelled to Lanzarote with her three children

She said: "You become a team and it strengthens your relationship. You have to rely on each other, especially because we're both working. I couldn't do it without Charlie."

Alex's husband's health struggle

Recently, her husband battled a series of challenging health issues, which Alex opened up about last year in a candid and emotional interview for writer and broadcaster Elizabeth Day's podcast, How to Fail.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star opened up about her husband's ill-health

Speaking about her husband's mental and physical health difficulties, Alex explained: "It's my husband's own story to tell, so I won't go into detail, but he suffers with his mental health and we've just been through a really bad period where he had Lyme Disease and then he had viral meningitis."

She added: "Lots of things happened recently. Charlie's super fun, but he became a shadow of himself. He was so ill, he really went downhill fast mentally. And again I found myself at a loss thinking, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do here.'"

© Instagram Alex and Charlie have been married since 2015

The star, who tied the knot in 2015, later appeared on Gabby Logan's podcast The Mid.Point, when she discussed the steps Charlie has taken to help him get to a "way better place" after he became what she described as a "shadow of himself".

Asked by Gabby how Charlie was, Alex replied: "He's good, yes. He's in a way better place now to where we were a year ago."