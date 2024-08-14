The meaning behind Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children's names

Blake and Ryan defied tradition when naming their first child James. Traditionally a masculine name, their nine-year-old daughter's unusual name comes from the Hebrew name Jacob and means 'holder of the heel'. Popular from Biblical times, in the Bible James was the son of Zebedee.

In the Bible, James was the son of Zebedee, whose name meant "gift from God." It was also the name of two of Jesus’s apostles. Throughout history, the name also has Scottish roots, with several Scottish kings being named James over the centuries.

However, it appears that Blake and Ryan had a more simple reason for their decision, and named James after Ryan's father, who passed away shortly after she was born. Speaking about the situation, Ryan said: "It felt right. He got to see her, which makes me happy."