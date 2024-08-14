Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The meaning behind Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children's names
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are doting parents to four children© Noam Galai

The meaning behind Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children's names

What do their four children's names mean?

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
​Blake Lively is wowing us with her incredible style while she promotes her new movie It Ends With Us - and has been supported by her husband Ryan Reynolds. The pair have had a very busy time recently, with Ryan also travelling the world while promoting Deadpool and Wolverine - while still being hands-on parents to their brood of four. Their four children have beautiful names - but what are the meanings behind them? Find out here…  

Actor Ryan Reynolds (R) poses for a photo with his daughter, James Reynolds during a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

James

Blake and Ryan defied tradition when naming their first child James. Traditionally a masculine name, their nine-year-old daughter's unusual name comes from the Hebrew name Jacob and means 'holder of the heel'. Popular from Biblical times, in the Bible James was the son of Zebedee. 

In the Bible, James was the son of Zebedee, whose name meant "gift from God." It was also the name of two of Jesus’s apostles. Throughout history, the name also has Scottish roots, with several Scottish kings being named James over the centuries. 

However, it appears that Blake and Ryan had a more simple reason for their decision, and named James after Ryan's father, who passed away shortly after she was born. Speaking about the situation, Ryan said: "It felt right. He got to see her, which makes me happy." 

Actress Blake Lively poses for a photo with her daughter Inez as Ryan Reynolds is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016© Matt Winkelmeyer

Inez

Inez, seven, has a name with Spanish origins. Taken from the Latin word 'innoceus', Inez translates to pure or innocent, aw! While Blake and Ryan have remained more tight-lipped on why they picked the sweet name, Blake clarified the spelling with People, saying: "I had a new baby, Inez, with a 'z' even though everyone says it's with an 's.' I don't know why. Please tell Wikipedia." 

Actors Blake Lively (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend the 'Deadpool 2' screening at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on May 14, 2018 in New York City. © Michael Loccisano

Betty Reynolds

Four-year-old Betty's name may have inspired Taylor Swift's Folklore hit Betty, but where did the name originate from? Speaking about the name in a press release for her drinks range, Betty Buzz, Blake explained: "My dad's name was Ernest Brown Jr., but he was known as Ernie Lively. 

"He gave up his last name when he married my mom and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn't his. So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him. Betty was his mom and his sister's name.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the NYC premiere© Gotham

Olin Reynolds

Baby Olin, one, is the Reynolds' youngest child and only son. The one-year-old has a Swedish name which means "ancestor, to inherit, legacy, from the low-lying land". It shares similarities to names like Colin, Orion or Oliver. 

Ryan shared his son's name after they kept it private for a year while at the premiere for Deadpool and Wolverine. After naming them all, he added: "I love that my entire family is here." 

