Ryan Reynolds reveals eye-opening sleeping arrangement with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively certainly have a full house with their four children - James, Betty, Inez and Olin. But according to the dad-of-four, their big family certainly has its challenges - among them is bedtime.

Ryan added that one of the biggest challenges of having four young kids is that many "can't even go to sleep unless they're in our bed."

Blake Lively (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend the "Deadpool & Wolverine" New York Premiere at the David Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 22, 2024 in New York City.

While the bed he shares with his wife Blake has certainly been more crowded since they started having children, it seems the Deadpool actor isn't letting it bother him that much. Because as much as he "would love to spread out and fall asleep normally again," he knows one day his kids will be all grown up and he'll never share these moments with them again.

"Just say, 'think about what you would give in 40 years or 30 years to come back and enjoy this one moment,'" he added.

The actor has decided to "embrace the chaos" that comes with having four kids. "Like, okay, nothing's ever going to be tidy again," he said. "It will, though, when they all leave the house."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California

He and his wife remain keenly aware that they won't always have their three daughters and only son under their roof, as he explained on Amanda Hirsch's hit podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat.

Ryan quoted his wife, who "always says, 'they're all under our roof right now. The whole family's under our roof right now. We have them all.'" They recognize that this is a "fleeting thing. Not an infinite resource."

Before fans begin to think that the couple must be the ultimate parents with infinite patience and peace of mind, Ryan insisted that "it does get to you", adding "it's okay to be like, '[expletive] I am dying,' because that's going to happen every other day."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend the afterparty for "Deadpool & Wolverine" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 22, 2024 in New York City

Blake and Ryan have been married since 2012, and with the rollout of Ryan's latest film - Deadpool & Wolverine, the couple have finally opened up about their youngest child, of whom very little was known.

Ryan revealed that the baby's name was Olin as he thanked his wife and kids at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York. He would later reveal Olin's gender, as he spoke to a Wrexham AFC fan whose son Jake was a huge fan of Deadpool.

"I want to share with you that I too have a son. Boy, John, if I love him one-tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I’ve done a pretty damn good job," he said.