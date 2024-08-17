Jenny McCarthy shares 'hot' shirtless pictures of Blue Bloods star Donnie Walhberg for very special occasion

Jenny McCarthy is celebrating her husband Donnie Walhberg's 55th birthday – by praising him with a series of shirtless pictures. The Instagram reel featured a collection of pictures of Donnie, including several of him on stage, and the voiceover featured Jenny herself.

"Happy birthday to the most incredible man who brings so much joy, and so much light to the world," she began, before quipping: "And not to mention, hot, and gorgeous".

"Watching you on stage and seeing the way you touch people's hearts, I am so blessed to share life with you, you bring so much happiness to so many and I am in awe of the way you go through life with passion and grace, you are my everything."

"Here's to celebrating you today and every day," she concluded.

"No number of stars could ever shine as brightly as the light you bring into this world. Happy Birthday to my one and only Mister," she captioned the reel to which Donnie replied: "I couldn’t love you any more - but somehow I love you more every single day. Thank you my queen. I love you."

© Rachel Luna Jenny and Donnie attend Fox's 'The Masked Singer' Premiere Karaoke Event in 2018

The Blue Bloods actor, 55, has been married to The Masked Singer star, 51, since 2014, but they often find themselves in a long-distance relationship due to work. However, the couple has found a novel way to make sure they still feel connected: falling asleep with Facetime open.

"We now have the luxury of being able to sleep together when we're apart," he said. "So whoever's going to sleep first just calls the other one."

© CBS Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in Blue Bloods

Donnie has been on tour with his 1980s band New Kids on the Block, and after being asked about the CBS series which was canceled earlier in 2024, he hinted that we may not have seen the last of the series.

The actor, who portrays Danny Reagan, said: "Well, we filmed the apparent last season of Blue Bloods, and it'll air starting in October. Maybe there'll be something else after that. I don't know anything officially yet, but there's things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen. You know I'll do things after Blue Bloods no matter what."

