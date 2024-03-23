Jenny McCarthy reveals husband Donnie Walhberg's adorable weekly gesture

Donnie Walhberg knows how to treat wife Jenny McCarthy. The Masked Singer host has revealed that every Monday for the past 10 years her husband has had flowers delivered.

"Every week," Jenny insisted, adding: "He's never missed a Monday, in 10 years. He treats me like a queen."

© Instagram Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg

Speaking to People magazine Jenny shared that Donnie was her "everything," sharing that he "still gives me butterflies, he's the love of my life".

Donnie and Jenny met in 2012 on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, and Donnie – who was in the 90s boyband New Kids on the Block – later shared that Andy had "implored me to ask Jenny out", although he chose not to, until a year later when they met again on Jenny's show in March 2013.

The pair's chemistry was palpable, with Jenny asking Donnie if he "talks dirty" in bed, and the segment ending with Donnie nibbling on Jenny's ear while holding a lollipop. He then asked the TV personality out and they went on their first date together.

© Bravo Donnie and Jenny first met in 2012

The new couple made their red carpet debut in August 2013, attending a Dancing with the Stars charity event at the Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois – the same venue they would get married in a year later.

Donnie asked Jenny to marry him in 2014, with the help of her son Evan, then 12, and they wed on August 31, 2014, sharing their first dance to 'Edelweiss' from The Sound of Music. Jenny's son Evan also played an important role in the ceremony, as he spontaneously grabbed the microphone and said: "I love my stepdad, I'm so glad for my mom, we're going to make a great family."

© Getty Donnie surpised Jenny on The Masked Singer in 2021

Their partnership has only been strengthened over the years thanks to their honesty; in 2021 Jenny admitted that they went to couples therapy despite having no problems, in order to learn the best ways to communicate.

"I loved him so much as soon as I met him, I was like, 'How do I not mess this up?' I'm going to ask him, before we even have our first fight, if we can go to therapy together," she explained on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"And I'm telling you, it was one of the greatest ideas ever to go to therapy before there's a problem, to figure out how to have those conversations with each other."

The pair share their date nights with their fans, revealing how they keep the spark alive – and it seems that despite the years together they can still surprise each other as in 2021 Blue Bloods star Donnie appeared as Cluedle Doo, much to Jenny's disbelief, a rooster in a court jester outfit who served as a clue giver rather than a competing contestant, near the end of season five of The Masked Singer.