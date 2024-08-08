Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Donnie Wahlberg makes cryptic comment about Blue Bloods' future: 'There's things in the works'
Blue Bloods stars Marisa Ramirez and Donnie Wahlberg on set

Donnie Wahlberg makes cryptic comment about Blue Bloods' future: 'There's things in the works'

The Danny Reagan actor opened up

HELLO!
2 minutes ago
In November 2023, CBS confirmed that Blue Bloods was coming to an end. But, in a new development, Donnie Wahlberg has suggested that there might be "something awesome" in store for the police drama. 

The actor, who portrays Danny Reagan, was quizzed about the future of Blue Bloods at a New Kids on the Block concert this week. "Well, we filmed the apparent last season of Blue Bloods, and it'll air starting in October. Maybe there'll be something else after that," he replied to fans in the audience. 

Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan in Blue Bloods
Donnie Wahlberg suggested that "something awesome" is on the cards

"I don't know anything officially yet, but there's things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen. You know I'll do things after Blue Bloods no matter what."

Slated to return with eight remaining episodes in October, CBS maintains that Blue Bloods is ending. The network had suggested that a spin-off focusing on different characters might be on the cards, however David Stapf, CBS Studios President, recently issued an update. 

Speaking to Deadline in July, he explained: "We don't have anything that's going to be in development soon but it's a brand, a title and a show that is beloved.

"We've got to get it right so we're taking our time and trying to figure it out, okay, what is the next iteration of Blue Bloods? We have a whole season to go where we intend to celebrate it all season long as to how good that show is, so there's still time for us to figure that out."

Blue Bloods' cancellation came as a huge surprise when it was announced last year. Among the cast, Donnie and his co-stars, Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan, have voiced their disappointment. 

"I think everybody's really upset and sad, but also happy and satiated?" Bridget admitted while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show alongside Donnie. 

Actors Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and Will Estes arrive to a screening and panel discussion of CBS's "Blue Bloods" at Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre on June 5, 2012
Blue Bloods is supposedly ending with season 14

"I think it's more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters," she noted.  "We've created such a family on set with each other and the crew — most of the crew's been with us for 14 years, so we've been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything. We've been through it all with each other."

Meanwhile, Tom, who portrays Frank Reagan, has called out their home network. Speaking to CBS News, the actor was asked if the show is officially ending after 14 years. "Well, that's a good question. I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses," he replied in May. 

Tom Selleck attends a discussion for the book, "You Never Know: A Memoir" at 92NY on May 07, 2024
Tom Selleck has criticized CBS for cancelling the drama

"We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don't know. You tell me!"

Prior to the interview, Tom had already suggested that CBS would regret the cancellation. "CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it," he shared with TV Insider in January.

"The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas."

