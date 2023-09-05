Blue Blood's Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy's loved-up selfie leaves fans asking the same thing

The Blue Bloods star and his wife celebrated nine years of marriage last week

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy proved that their love is still very much alive, with the Blue Bloods actor taking to Instagram to share a romantic selfie from their latest date night.

The Masked Singer judge Jenny looked as flawless as ever as the duo cuddled up in a restaurant booth, with Donnie captioning the photo: "Summer Lovin’", tagging that they're in the home state of Illinois, where they live in a beautiful mansion.

Fans of the couple inundated the post with red heart emojis and admiration, writing: "Y’all are too cute!" and: "Cutest couple ever."

"Looking great! Loving the love," a third commented, while others wondered how the couple looks eternally young.

"Girl does not age. She's perfection," one fan commented, while another wrote: "Y'all are living dolls!"

We're happy to see Donnie smiling, as it's been a difficult few days for the star, following the death of Jimmy Buffett. The pair appeared together in Blue Bloods, prompting many of Donnie's fans to send him messages of support.

"I thought of you when I heard about his passing. He will be missed for sure," one fan said to Donnie, while another added: "My first thought was you Donnie when I heard the news. Jimmy will be sitting there waiting with a cheeseburger and a margarita."

Donnie paid tribute to the musician, who died last week aged 76, sharing a photo of the two of them on the set of Blue Bloods.

"The coolest, and one of the absolute nicest, guys I ever knew. I was so looking forward to seeing you, and working with you, again Jimmy. Now, I’ll look forward to catching a most heavenly sunset with you some day, instead. My eternal respect and gratitude to you, my friend," he wrote, prompting an outpouring of love from his followers.

"Beautiful tribute to a legend. So sorry for your loss, Donnie. My heart goes out to his loved ones!" one fan wrote, with another one saying: "Bless him. Ge can now have his cheeseburger in Paradise! RIP Jimmy!! And bless you, Donnie for your post."

Following the sad loss, Donnie also experienced a life high several days later, when he met his musical heroes Nile Rogers and British band Duran Duran during a concert, writing a lengthy dedication to his idols, along with several photos of himself posing with them.

"What a surreal evening! I’m so humbled," he wrote of meeting the legends. Seeing these legendary artists, still making their magic, gave me such motivation," he added, before thanking his wife for setting up the meeting.

"Thank you for the surprise @jennymccarthy and @jaredaripaul! Thanks to @bradwavra and everyone at @livenation for making one of this young (and still aspiring) man’s dreams come true."

What a rollercoaster of a week it's been for Donnie!

