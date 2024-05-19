Courteney Cox reflects on Matthew Perry's tragic death months later: 'He visits me a lot'

Courteney Cox is sharing her thoughts on the passing of her close friend and longtime co-star Matthew Perry last October at the age of 54.

The actress and lifestyle entrepreneur, 59, spoke with CBS Sunday Mornings about her new line of home goods, Homecourt, and her enduring relationships with her Friends co-stars.

She reflected on 20 years of the series finale, saying: "I'm just grateful that I had that opportunity to work with such wonderful people and to live the life that I have now."

Recommended video You may also like Remembering Matthew Perry: Our favorite Chandler Bing moments

On Instagram, she remembered the milestone with a clip of the series finale and wrote: "It's been 20 years since the series finale of Friends. I don't know how we were able to act through all the tears. Forever grateful."

"That was my family, we went through everything. Those ten years were everything – they're my family," she added to CBS, before speaking of her late friend in her first interview since his passing.

When she was asked what stood out most about Matthew, who played her friend-turned-husband Chandler Bing on the series, she gushed: "I think he's probably one of the funniest human beings in the world."

© Getty Images Courteney remembered Matthew in her first interview since his passing

"You know, he's just so funny. He has genuinely a huge heart, obviously struggled. I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that."

She was asked about her belief in spirituality, and explained that she often felt the "presence" of those who had passed in her life, such as her parents and of course, Matthew.

RELATED: Matthew Perry's stepfather Keith Morrison makes heartbreaking revelation about Friends star's final days

"You know, I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew – I feel like there are a lotta people that are, I think, that guide us. I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew's around for sure."

© Getty Images "He has genuinely a huge heart, obviously struggled. I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years."

Courteney spoke fondly about getting her role as Monica on the NBC sitcom in the first place, laughing: "That show, thank God for that show!"

"That was at the tail end of when I'm really running out of money. I got an audition. I went in and I read the pilot and I said, 'This is great.' But you didn't know how special it was. But then when you put this cast together and our incredible writers, it was lightning in a bottle."

MORE: Courteney Cox shares her biggest regret about parenting daughter Coco

After Matthew passed, his five co-stars released a shared statement expressing their grief and their condolences to his family and other loved ones. They each then shared separate tributes on social media two weeks after.

© Getty Images She shared how she often felt like Matthew's spirit would "visit" and she would talk to it

Courteney posted a clip of the season 4 episode when Monica and Chandler first get together, and wrote alongside it: "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day."

MORE: Courteney Cox shares shocking revelation about partner Johnny McDaid

"When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites," she continued. "To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story."

© Getty Images "I'm just grateful that I had that opportunity to work with such wonderful people and to live the life that I have now."

"In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."