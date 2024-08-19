Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Andy Murray hosts 'retirement party' at his lavish £5m mansion
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Andy Murray wearing a white baseball cap © Getty

Andy Murray hosts 'retirement party' at his lavish £5m mansion

The tennis ace announcement his retirement earlier this summer

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Former Wimbledon champ Andy Murray reportedly hosted a retirement party at his lavish Surrey mansion where he lives with his wife Kim Sears and their four children.

According to The Express, fellow tennis ace Tim Henman was among a select group of guests celebrating Andy's glittering tennis career.

Andy Murray applauding© Getty Images
Andy announced his retirement prior to taking part in the Paris Olympics

Speaking to Express Sport, Tim, 49, said: "I actually saw him on Friday, he had a sort of a retirement bash for about 30 people at his house with Kim and his family.

"He was in great form there and I think he appreciates that this is absolutely the right time for him to stop."

Andy Murray and Kim Murray watch the racing as they attend day 2 'Ladies Day' of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2019 in Cheltenham, England.© Getty Images
Andy lives in Surrey with his wife Kim and their four children

Andy confirmed his retirement on social media ahead of his Paris Olympics campaign. Alongside a throwback snapshot, he wrote on X: "Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics. Competing for [Great Britain] has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get to do it one final time!"

The Scottish tennis player and his doubles partner, Dan Evans, were eliminated from the 2024 Games after their defeat against USA duo Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz.

Back in July, meanwhile, Andy bid an emotional farewell to SW19 after he was knocked out of the Wimbledon Championships alongside his brother, Jamie. The 37-year-old, who boasts three Grand Slam singles titles, delivered an emotional speech in front of cheering crowds.

Andy Murray and Jamie Murray hugging© Getty Images
The brothers shared an emotional embrace in their first round match

Fighting back tears, he paid tribute to his wife by saying: "She's been an amazing, amazing support to me, to my whole family, is the best mum.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Andy Murray's family life

"Unfortunately, in a couple of months, she's gonna have to see me every day, so things might be rocky for a little while. Hopefully we can stick it out together, and I'm looking forward to the rest of our lives."

Inside Andy's retirement

Whilst it's not known how Andy plans to spend his retirement, former tennis player and sports pundit Sue Barker recently spoke about how Andy would make a fantastic coach.

Sue Barker embraces Andy Murray© Getty Images
Sue paid tribute to Andy after his final Wimbledon match

During a chat with Aimee Fuller on her Monday Mile podcast, she gushed: "It was interesting, when he said, 'I'd like to be in the coaching box', and I thought, oh, I wonder if he's got his eye on a young player that he wants to mentor and bring forward, because that would be fantastic.

"Can you imagine having Andy Murray as your coach? I mean, he was the ultimate tactician. He knows how to play the big points, probably better than anybody. And to have him in your corner teaching you tennis and teaching you the mindset, oh my word."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More