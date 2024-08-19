Andy Murray hosts 'retirement party' at his lavish £5m mansion

Former Wimbledon champ Andy Murray reportedly hosted a retirement party at his lavish Surrey mansion where he lives with his wife Kim Sears and their four children.



According to The Express, fellow tennis ace Tim Henman was among a select group of guests celebrating Andy's glittering tennis career.

© Getty Images Andy announced his retirement prior to taking part in the Paris Olympics

Speaking to Express Sport, Tim, 49, said: "I actually saw him on Friday, he had a sort of a retirement bash for about 30 people at his house with Kim and his family.

"He was in great form there and I think he appreciates that this is absolutely the right time for him to stop."

© Getty Images Andy lives in Surrey with his wife Kim and their four children

Andy confirmed his retirement on social media ahead of his Paris Olympics campaign. Alongside a throwback snapshot, he wrote on X: "Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics. Competing for [Great Britain] has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get to do it one final time!"

The Scottish tennis player and his doubles partner, Dan Evans, were eliminated from the 2024 Games after their defeat against USA duo Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz.

Back in July, meanwhile, Andy bid an emotional farewell to SW19 after he was knocked out of the Wimbledon Championships alongside his brother, Jamie. The 37-year-old, who boasts three Grand Slam singles titles, delivered an emotional speech in front of cheering crowds.

© Getty Images The brothers shared an emotional embrace in their first round match

Fighting back tears, he paid tribute to his wife by saying: "She's been an amazing, amazing support to me, to my whole family, is the best mum.

"Unfortunately, in a couple of months, she's gonna have to see me every day, so things might be rocky for a little while. Hopefully we can stick it out together, and I'm looking forward to the rest of our lives."

Inside Andy's retirement

Whilst it's not known how Andy plans to spend his retirement, former tennis player and sports pundit Sue Barker recently spoke about how Andy would make a fantastic coach.

© Getty Images Sue paid tribute to Andy after his final Wimbledon match

During a chat with Aimee Fuller on her Monday Mile podcast, she gushed: "It was interesting, when he said, 'I'd like to be in the coaching box', and I thought, oh, I wonder if he's got his eye on a young player that he wants to mentor and bring forward, because that would be fantastic.

"Can you imagine having Andy Murray as your coach? I mean, he was the ultimate tactician. He knows how to play the big points, probably better than anybody. And to have him in your corner teaching you tennis and teaching you the mindset, oh my word."