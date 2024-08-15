Andy Murray shares intimate glimpse inside retirement after rare family holiday - see funny photo

Tennis champ Andy Murray has shared a hilarious glimpse inside his life away from the spotlight following his retirement announcement.



Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Scottish superstar uploaded a snapshot of himself looking decidedly deadpan whilst wearing a hydrating sheet face mask. The father-of-four could be seen posing inside a chic bedroom complete with a plush four-poster bed, paisley print wallpaper and striped curtains.

© Instagram Andy enjoyed a pamper session

Aside from the face mask, he also donned a black hairdressing cape.

In his caption, Andy, 37, quipped: "I knew retirement was going to hit me hard."

© Getty Images Andy announced his retirement prior to taking part in the Paris Olympics

His post quickly caught the attention of his fans, with one writing: "The photo we didn’t know we needed," while a second chimed in: "Legends do legendary stuff," and a third added: "Omg hilarious keep sending because us Scots are missing you."

Andy confirmed his retirement from tennis back in July ahead of taking part in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The three-time grand slam champion, renowned for being Great Britain's most successful tennis player of the Open era, made the announcement on X, writing: "Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics. Competing for [Great Britain] has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get to do it one final time!"

The star, who won the Wimbledon men's singles titles in 2013 and 2016, bid an emotional farewell to SW19 earlier this year after he was knocked out of the competition alongside his brother Jamie.

© Getty Images Sue paid tribute to the tennis ace during an emotional farewell presentation

BBC sports commentator Sue Barker was on hand to deliver a poignant farewell on Centre Court, paying tribute to Andy's stellar career. Recalling the emotional moment, Sue told former Olympian Aimee Fuller on her Monday Mile podcast: "We didn't know whether Andy wanted to do it or not, it was sort of a last-minute thing.

"It was lovely when I walked out on court. It was just lovely to be welcomed back on centre court. And I saw Andy just look over, and we just sort of smiled to say, here we go, one more time, just one more time, this will be the last time."

© Getty Images Jamie and Andy shared an emotional moment at Wimbledon this year

Andy appears to be relishing the early days of his retirement. Earlier this week, he joined up with his wife Kim Sears for a rare home video to discuss all things sunscreen. In partnership with La Roche Posay, Andy invited fans inside his sprawling Leatherhead garden – and it's a verdant haven.

A large wooden dining table surrounded by wrought iron chairs took centre stage in the glorious sunshine.

Andy and Kim had laid their table with sleek white dishes, raffia placemats and printed mugs. They completed their charming set-up with a large retro garden umbrella emblazoned with tangerine-hued flowers. In the background, their garden was an explosion of colour with vibrant pops of purple catching the eye.

© Getty Images The couple share four children together

In the rare clip, Andy showed off his competitive side as the pair took part in a Q&A session. "I think we're meant to be on the same team here," said Kim, before Andy quipped: "I would quite like to be doing it against you."

Elsewhere, Kim pointed out how her husband had seemingly "lost his wedding ring," which prompted Andy to jest: "I had it on just now. You don't know what I was up to this morning."