Andy Murray shares ultra-rare picture of daughter ahead of family holiday

Tennis star Andy Murray is a devoted father-of-four, and on Wednesday, the athlete shared a very rare glimpse inside his latest family getaway.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Andy, 37, who recently confirmed his retirement after taking part in the 2024 Paris Olympics, uploaded a heartwarming picture of what appeared to be his eldest daughter Sophia, eight, adding to her pin collection during a train journey.

© Getty Images Andy is enjoying spending quality time with his family after announcing his retirement from tennis

The youngster appeared in her element as she added a gleaming new pin to her colourful lanyard. Whilst the youngster's face was hidden from view, Andy and Kim's daughter had her wavy blonde hair down loose – a feature she's likely inherited from her famous father who boasts dark brunette curls.

© Instagram Andy shares four children with his wife Kim Sears

"Breeding the next generation of pin seekers [red heart emoji]," Andy noted in his caption.

Andy shares Sophia with his wife, Kim Sears, 36. The pair are also doting parents to Edie, six, Teddie, four, and Lola, three. Take a look inside his family life here...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Andy Murray family life

The couple, who are busy running their hotel in the Scottish Highlands, don't appear to be in any rush to expand their Murray clan, with Kim telling HELLO! in 2023: "The whole hotel needed an update, I'd finished having babies, and I was ready for a new project."

Kim and Andy welcomed Sophia in 2016, one year after they exchanged vows, and later Edie in 2017, Teddy in 2019 and youngest Lola in 2021.

© Getty Images The couple walked down the aisle in 2015

Sophia is already showing signs of following in her father's sporty footsteps. When Sophia was just five years old, Andy revealed: "My eldest daughter plays tennis once a week and if she wanted to, I'd be happy – but at their ages, it's important to be doing stuff with their friends."

Andy's family are regulars on the sidelines and most recently stepped out to support him at his final Wimbledon match. Kim, Sophia and Edie hotfooted it to SW19 back in July for the tennis champ's final doubles match with his brother Jamie.

© Getty Images Sue interviewed Andy on day 4 of the Wimbledon Championships

They were also present when legendary presenter Sue Barker made a surprise appearance to lead an emotional tribute to the athlete on Centre Court.

After the touching segment, Andy delivered a touching speech in which he touched on family life post-retirement. When asked what his children might have in store for him, Andy told Sue: "Well, they've been waking me and my wife up at 5 a.m. for the last eight years, so they'll continue doing that.

© Getty Images Kim watched on with her two daughters and Andy's mother, Judy

"They were requesting piggybacks the day after my back surgery. They've been amazing, that's something I look forward to, spending more time at home."

Elsewhere in his speech, Andy heaped praise on his "amazing" wife Kim. “She's been an amazing, amazing support to me, to my whole family, is the best mum," Andy said, fighting back tears.

"Unfortunately, in a couple of months, she's gonna have to see me every day, so things might be rocky for a little while. Hopefully we can stick it out together, and I'm looking forward to the rest of our lives."