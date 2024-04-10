Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton relationship timeline: from 'miracle' meeting, bonding over divorce, and life in Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have once been considered among Hollywood's most unexpected pairings, but the two have since proved they are so meant to be.

The couple met ten years ago when the No Doubt singer came on as a judge on The Voice, and started dating about a year later.

Below, take a trip down memory lane and revisit their storybook romance.

When did Gwen and Blake meet?

Gwen and Blake met when she started filming her first season on The Voice in April of 2013, two months after she had given birth to son Apollo, now ten.

Recently speaking of the transformative time in her life on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, she said: "That was the second miracle," of her joining The Voice, explaining: "The first miracle was getting pregnant. The second was The Voice. And then the third was, obviously, meeting Blake."

When did Gwen and Blake get divorced?

When the two first met, they were both still married, Gwen to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares Apollo as well as sons Kingston, 17, and Zuma, 15, and Blake to Miranda Lambert.

In July of 2015, Blake and Miranda announced they were divorcing after four years of marriage, in a statement that read: "This is not the future we envisioned, and it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately." It was finalized the same day; Miranda has since married Brendan McLoughlin, a former firefighter from Staten Island who she met in 2018.

Gwen filed for divorce from Gavin the following month, and it was finalized in 2016. During a recent appearance on the Amy & T.J. podcast, he opened up about feeling "shame" about the divorce, telling hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: "Sometimes I wish that… when you see the kids, sometimes there's a loss. It would be nice if there was more connection for the person who made them with me.

He added: "I feel bad for my kids. That's the overriding thing. The rest of it, it comes with the territory… but that's the most profound."

When did Gwen and Blake start dating?

Gwen and Blake initially bonded over their divorces in the summer, after he told her about his in July, when she already knew she was also headed towards divorce with Gavin. In 2016, she recalled during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show: "I was in shock, because I felt like he was exposing me. I just couldn't even wrap my head around it," adding: "I didn't want anyone to know what was going on with me," and that she "had this huge weight on me and nobody but my parents and obviously everybody involved knew."

By November of 2015, they were officially dating, and began sharing glimpses of their romance on social media and at public events, making their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party on February 28, 2016.

When did they get married?

They announced their engagement in October of 2020, sharing a photo inside the chapel at their Oklahoma ranch, where they are largely based today, and where they tied the knot on July 3, 2021.

This April, after a flurry of false speculation that the two were splitting up spread, Gwen declared during a conversation with Nylon: "The truth is I am in love with my best friend," and maintained: "All this [expletive] I'm thinking of in my brain, that's all it is – I'm overthinking."

She added: "When you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us," and emphasized: "You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship – I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something… It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is."

