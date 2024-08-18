Tributes pour in as The Godfather Part II and CSI star John Aprea dies

John Aprea has died from natural causes at the age of 83. According to his manager, Will Levine, the beloved actor passed away at his home in Los Angeles on August 5. He was surrounded by his family.

© Getty John Aprea made his film debut in the 1968 classic Bullitt

Born on March 4, 1941, in Englewood, New Jersey, John began his decade-spanning career with a small part in the 1968 classic Bullitt, starring Steve McQueen. During the early 70s, the star appeared in The Grasshopper (1970), Sweet Kill (1972) and The Seven-Ups (1973) before earning one of his best-loved roles.

Cast as a young Salvatore Tessio in Francis Ford Coppola's crime epic, The Godfather Part Two (1974), John inherited the role from Abe Vigoda. The film went on to win six Academy Awards and a BAFTA among others.

Movie Stars Gone Too Soon

In a 2020 interview with Digital Journal, John spoke of his enduring pride. "There were jobs that changed things for me such as The Godfather: Part II, which was monumental for me. Also, a series here and there, and a pilot that went on the air. Those are the things that keep you going.

"The Godfather: Part II just stays with you," he continued. "It's a part of who you are. It is one of the best films ever made."

© Getty John Aprea, Robert De Niro and Bruno Kirby on the set of The Godfather Part II

John had also referred to The Godfather Part Two as the "high point" of his career. Reflecting on his time working with Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, he noted: "I was surrounded by the best in The Godfather."

While John's portrayal of Salvatore Tessio is perhaps his most talked about, the New Jersey native also made his mark on television. From 1988 to 1991, he played Nick Katsopolis – the father of John Stamos' character, Jesse – and later signed on to Another World.

The Sopranos (1999), Days of Our Lives (1999), CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2013), Decker (2016-17), Fuller House (2017) and The Bay (2020-2023) round out his extensive list of TV credits.

John is survived by his third wife, Betsy, whom he was with for 25 years; his daughter, Nicole, from his second marriage to actress Ninon Aprea; and stepchildren Marika and Valentino.

Following the news of his passing, tributes have poured in across X, formerly known as Twitter. "#JohnAprea has passed. Such a good actor! Loved him on #AnotherWorld and on @TheBaytheSeries," wrote one fan.

"RIP to John Aprea, a talented and ubiquitous character actor," penned a second.