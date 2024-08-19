Suri Cruise settles into simple life at Carnegie Mellon as father Tom lands in London in helicopter

As Suri Cruise embarks on an exciting new chapter in her life, moving into her college dorm at Carnegie Mellon University, she had the loving support of her mother, Katie Holmes, by her side.

The 18-year-old college freshman was spotted settling into her new home on campus in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with her famous mother, while her estranged father, Tom Cruise, was busy filming another installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise as he landed a helicopter in London.

Over the weekend, the mother-daughter duo was seen carrying bags and navigating the campus grounds together. Suri, looking every bit the relaxed and stylish young adult, sported a casual white top paired with comfortable baggy jean shorts and white sneakers.

Katie, 45, looked equally relaxed and effortlessly chic in a beige short-sleeved button-down shirt and relaxed-fit blue jeans.

She added a pop of color with a blue and white long-sleeved shirt tied around her waist and completed her look with black leather flats. With her hair pulled back in a messy ponytail and wearing minimal makeup, the Dawson's Creek star seemed focused on helping her daughter settle in.

It was a busy day for the pair, as they were later seen in different outfits, signaling a long and eventful move-in process. Suri swapped her earlier ensemble for a navy crewneck sweater, tiny denim shorts, and black sneakers, accessorizing with a small black bag and white ankle socks. Her hair, now worn down, cascaded over her shoulders.

Katie, on the other hand, changed into a pink long-sleeved Polo Ralph Lauren dress shirt, which she wore partially unbuttoned with rolled-up sleeves. She kept her same jeans and black flats from earlier in the day and was seen carrying a shopping bag from Anthropologie.

Suri's move-in day marked the beginning of her journey at Carnegie Mellon University, where she will start classes on August 26, according to the school's website.

The teenager, who has grown up in the limelight as the child of Hollywood royalty, is now transitioning to a more typical college experience—sharing a dorm room with another female student, a stark contrast to her luxurious upbringing in New York City.

Carnegie Mellon University offers a variety of dorm options, including the large Donner House, a four-level residence hall that houses nearly 250 first-year students, and the smaller, all-female Scobell House, which accommodates 88 students. While Donner House boasts a large community lounge and several amenities, it lacks air conditioning—a feature that Scobell House does offer.

Despite the simplicity of dorm life compared to her previous home, Suri will have access to a wide range of on-campus dining options, from cappuccinos and croissants at Au Bon Pain to pasta dishes at Ciao Bella and kosher fare at The Edge Cafe and Market. For her fitness needs, there is a state-of-the-art wellness center, and she can even order from Grubhub or enjoy the occasional food truck visit.

Suri's move to Carnegie Mellon also marks a significant moment for Katie, who has been vocal about her pride in her daughter's accomplishments. Speaking to Town & Country magazine, Katie expressed her mixed emotions about Suri leaving home. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy," she said.

Katie has always encouraged Suri's creative pursuits, often involving her in her own projects. In an interview with Glamour in April 2023, Katie revealed how meaningful it was to have Suri participate in her films, creating a "safe, beautiful, creative space" for her daughter to explore her talents. "It was very meaningful to me to have her there because she's my heart," Katie shared, emphasizing the deep bond they share.