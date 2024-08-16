Katie Holmes shows off bold hair transformation as she enters a new chapter away from daughter Suri

Katie Holmes is about to embark on a new chapter of her life in New York City, and she's ready!

The Dawson's Creek star recently had a cover star moment gracing Town and Country magazine, and unveiled a stylish new hair look for the occasion.

The actress has been sporting on-trend curtain bangs for several years but for the shoot, she styled them straight, which framed her face beautifully.

Recommended video You may also like Celebrity children who are leaving home - including Suri Cruise

The stunning but impactful new look was created by talented hairstylist DJ Quintero, who posted several photos from the shoot focusing on Katie's hair, on his Instagram page.

Comments soon flooded in with fans saying just how much they liked Katie's hair look. "This is stunning," one wrote, while another commented: "Wow, just wow!" A third added: "Just beautiful."

Katie is getting stuck into work and has a lot of exciting projects in the horizon, which will keep her busy when her beloved daughter Suri, 18, leaves home this weekend.

The teenager is set to embark on a new chapter at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.The college welcomes new students on August 18, which is on Sunday.

© Getty Katie Holmes is preparing for life as an empty nester

Katie will be starring in Poker Face season 2, as well as upcoming Broadway production, Our Town.

The actress is currently in rehearsals, and shared a behind-the-scenes photo with her fellow cast members on social media earlier this week.

© Katie Holmes The Dawson's Creek star recently shared a selfie inside her home in NYC

She is also excited about the idea of dancing again, painting, and reading, having recently joined a book club in New York City.

Katie loves NYC and relocated there with Suri following her divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012. She previously opened up about raising her daughter in the city, telling InStyle: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate.

© Getty Images Katie has raised Suri in New York City

"But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe. When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!"

In an interview with People when Suri was a little girl, meanwhile, Katie gave an insight into her creative interests, and how she's passing them on to her daughter.

© TikTok Suri Cruise is off to Carnegie Mellon University

She said: "Between tickle fights and glitter art, I try to throw in some manners along the way. I try to have good manners too, so that's what she sees. I also try to be very creative with her, because I know she's an artist, and that speaks to the girl in me.

"To be honest? I'm not going to play tag, probably. That's not top of my list. But I'll paint all day, I'll do the creative stuff."

