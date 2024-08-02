Suri Cruise showcases her incredible style in off-the-shoulder blouse and flowing pants

Suri Cruise showcased her incredible fashion sense this week as she stepped out for a stroll with pals in New York ahead of her big college move.

Suri, who is the spitting image of her mom, Katie Holmes, opted for a bohemian look on the outing, sporting an off-the-shoulder green ribbed blouse, colorful, loose pants and brown clogs.

She paired the look with a vintage camera in hand and wore her long, brunette hair loose, looking like the coolest teenager in the city.

The only child of Dawson's Creek actress Katie and Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise revealed in a since-deleted TikTok that she has chosen to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Although there is no word yet on what her major will be, the college boasts the oldest drama school in the country, as well as an award-winning design school.

The 18-year-old is hitting all the major milestones of being a young adult; she attended her prom in June rocking a floral silk dress with a built-in corset and spaghetti straps, looking like she had just stepped out of the 90s.

She also recently graduated from the famed LaGuardia High School in New York, which boasts alums like Jennifer Aniston, Timothée Chalamet and Liza Minelli.

In the graduation pamphlet, Suri opted to drop her famous last name and instead chose to switch it to Katie's middle name, Noelle. Her famous father was notably absent on the big day and was spotted dancing up a storm at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London.

Tom has not been seen with Suri since 2013 and has largely remained absent from her upbringing. Her parents were married from 2006 until 2012, when Katie moved to NYC to raise her only child. The actress was granted full custody in the divorce.

Despite their estrangement, Tom will likely pay for Suri's college tuition as per the divorce settlement, which stated that he must also pay Katie $400,000 a year and cover "medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs" for their daughter.

Suri and her mom remain as close as ever as she prepares for her big move to Pennsylvania. The graduate even sang on two of Katie's directorial projects: the 2022 film Alone Together and 2023's Rare Objects.

The actress told Glamour what a special experience it was to have Suri work with her on the films, saying, "I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her."

"But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects, and you become a family with people. And it's this safe, beautiful, creative space."

Perhaps Suri will choose the same career path as her parents and major in acting at Carnegie Mellon; here's hoping!

Katie continued to gush, "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her."

"I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."