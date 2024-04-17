Tom Cruise's generous birthday gifts revealed ahead of Suri Cruise's 18th birthday

Tom Cruise goes above and beyond when it comes to giving gifts and his generosity has been highlighted ahead of his daughter, Suri's 18th birthday.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Tom's former co-star, Dakota Fanning, revealed she's received a birthday gift from him every year since they starred in War of the Worlds together.

At the time, Dakota was 11 years old and she recently turned 30 — and he didn't forget that milestone either.

"Tom sends me a birthday gift every year, and has since that birthday," she told the outlet. "30, I got a birthday gift. So thoughtful, yeah really really nice."

Tom also gave Dakota her first cell phone and she remembers it like it was yesterday.

"It was a Razr, Motorola Razr," she recalled. "Oh, my God, I was so excited." And despite the fact she "didn’t have anybody to call or text at that time," because of her age she said: "I still loved having it. I love it. I felt so cool."

© Getty Images Dakota Fanning and Tom Cruise attend the U.S. Premiere of War of the Worlds

Dakota - who played Tom's character, Ray Ferrier's daughter, Rachel in the science fiction movie - confession comes after her milestone birthday and ahead of Siri's who turns 18 on April 18.

Tom is believed to be estranged from his youngest child. After his divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012, she was granted full custody of her only child, and as part of their settlement Tom agreed to pay $400,000 per year in child support to his ex for Suri's upbringing.

© Getty Tom has been sending Dakota gifts for 20 years

However, that agreement lasts until Suri turns 18, and is set to expire this week, after 12 years of payments, which roughly equate to $33k a month in child support.

Katie did not ask for spousal support in their divorce.

It is reported that Tom also pays for Suri's insurance bills and contributes to her college tuition.

© Getty Images Tom and Katie were married from 2006-2012

Siri is expected to leave the home she shares with her mom in New York this fall when she will start college.

Katie adores motherhood and while she's kept Suri out of the spotlight, she's spoken about parenting and her love for her daughter in interviews.

© Getty Images Suri will turn 18 on April 18

"Motherhood means everything to me," she said in an interview with People on 2014. "I'm learning every day, and I have been since the minute I became a mom."

She's also opened up about Suri's personality, telling Instyle: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.

© Getty Tom is reportedly estranged from his daughter with Katie

"She came out very strong — she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like, 'OK, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

