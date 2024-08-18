Tom Cruise's son Connor lives a good, lowkey life away from the spotlight.

The 29-year-old, who the Mission: Impossible actor shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, leads a starkly different life than that of his famous parents, living by the beach in Clearwater, Florida, where his dad partly owns and helps operate a residential building.

And though he tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight and doesn't often share details of it, he made a rare exception to celebrate a pal.

All About Tom Cruise's Children

Over the weekend, Connor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a birthday tribute to a good friend, posting photos of the two in Florida.

In the first pic, Connor is seen posing next to his friend and fishing partner, who is holding a French Bulldog in his arms, while Connor is giving a thumbs up to the camera, simultaneously highlighting his tattoo sleeve on his right forearm.

He next shared a snap of a group of friends out on a fishing trip, posing with a massive fish they had just caught.

© Instagram Connor lives in Florida

Though Connor hasn't posted a photo on Instagram in over a year, and he so rarely shares details of his personal life, his followers are no strangers to seeing some photos highlighting his two favorite pastimes, fishing and golfing.

His dad and Nicole, who were married from 1990 to 2001, adopted Connor shortly after his birth in January 1995, three years after they adopted their first daughter Bella Cruise, 31, who today is an artist based in London.

© Instagram He has a love for fishing

Connor's rare update comes at an interesting time for Tom and his family, as his third child, daughter Suri Cruise, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes, is moving out of her and her mom's New York City home as she begins her first year of college.

© Getty Tom with his kids in 2008

It is understood that Tom — who like his ex Nicole was recently in Paris for the 2024 Olympics — does not have a relationship with Suri, 18, and the two have not been seen in public together since 2012, when he and Katie divorced.

© Getty Nicole with the kids in 2004

Though Katie has also shied away from sharing much about her personal life and details about Suri, she did recently open up about her departure for college. "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy," she told Town & Country earlier this month.

"I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that," she added. Suri is reportedly set to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.