Madonna's twins Stella and Estere steal the show in new intimate family photos from lavish 66th birthday bash

Madonna is proving that age is just a number as she celebrated her 66th birthday in true queenly fashion, sharing a series of glamorous snapshots from her lavish celebrations in Italy.

The pop icon treated her fans to an inside look at her unforgettable birthday bash, which was brimming with style, luxury, and family love.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, Madonna posted a carousel of photos from her spectacular birthday festivities, where she was surrounded by her six children and her new boyfriend, Akeem Morris, who, at 28, is 37 years her junior.

Recommended video You may also like Meet Madonna's six children

The celebrations were a family affair, with her children—Lourdes, 27, Rocco, David Banda, 18, Mercy, 18, and the 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere— who stole the show with their glamorous outfits and grown up appearance.

The “Material Girl” not only celebrated her own milestone birthday on August 16 but also marked the 24th birthday of her son, Rocco Ritchie, earlier in the month.

© Instagram Madonna's twin daughters look so grown up!

The photos, captioned simply “La Dolce Vita,” capture the essence of Italian glamour and the joy of family togetherness. In one of the standout images, Madonna is seen walking hand in hand with Akeem, exuding confidence and elegance as they strolled through the picturesque surroundings, accompanied by their entourage.

Madonna looked every bit the style icon she is in a semi-sheer white lace dress, layered over a sultry black top.

© Instagram Madonna surrounded by her six kids

The outfit was elevated with a series of gold accessories, including an elaborate choker-style necklace that extended into a striking belt, accentuating her waist and adding a touch of regal flair to her ensemble.

The intimate photos also provided a glimpse into the opulence of Madonna’s birthday dinner, where the family enjoyed a sumptuous feast.

© Instagram Madonna with Rocco

The dinner setting was nothing short of breathtaking, with a table adorned with metallic decor and glowing candles, placed at the foot of grand steps that added a dramatic backdrop to the celebration. The location appeared to be the Teatro Grande in Pompeii, adding a historic and cultural touch to the evening.

One particularly heartwarming moment captured in the photos was Madonna and Rocco admiring a beautifully decorated dessert, complete with five tall candles and the words “Happy Birthday Rocco” elegantly written on the plate. The duo shared a tender moment as they enjoyed a stunning nighttime view of a beachfront town, a perfect setting to cap off their celebrations.

© Instagram Rocco also celebrated his birthday

Madonna, who has strong Italian roots with her family hailing from the Abruzzo region, has been soaking up the Italian culture and scenery for several days.

Reports suggest that she is a guest of renowned designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, adding another layer of glamour to her Italian getaway.

© Instagram Madonna with son David Banda

The celebrations included a special cultural highlight—a private evening tour of the famed archaeological site at Pompeii.

This exclusive tour, which took place on the eve of her birthday, allowed Madonna and her guests to explore the ancient city under the stars, making the occasion even more magical.

© Instagram Madonna with her new beau

Naples Prefect Michele Di Bari confirmed the cultural nature of the tour, dismissing earlier rumors of a grand party at the site. “She loves Pompeii, loves the archaeological park, and can’t wait to come,” he told reporters, emphasizing Madonna’s genuine appreciation for the historic location.