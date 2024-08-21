Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Hudson's fiance caught with pants down — eagle eyed fans say the same thing
Subscribe
Kate Hudson's fiance caught with pants down — eagle eyed fans say the same thing
Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" European Premiere and Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 16, 2022 in London, England.© Getty Images

Kate Hudson's fiance caught with pants down — eagle eyed fans say the same thing

The actress is engaged to Danny Fujikawa

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
16 minutes ago
Share this:

Awkward! Kate Hudson delivered a slew of photos from her recent Las Vegas getaway on Tuesday — and one in particular stood out. 

The Music star enjoyed a luxury getaway with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and their daughter, Rani, five, and couldn't wait to post snapshots from their break. 

She delighted fans with images of herself in a bikini, gave insight into their delicious meals out and a glimpse into their plush hotel suite. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Kate Hudson makes a splash in chic bikini

However, the last selfie may leave Danny red faced as she caught him with his pants down in the background of her shot. 

In the image in question, Kate was smiling for the camera and behind her, he was bending over trying to pull his underwear and pants up while covering his modesty with what looked like a t-shirt. 

Danny's face was obscured by his wide-brimmed hat.

Kate, 45, didn't reveal whether she took the photo in jest or by accident as she failed to mention it in the caption that read: "What happens in Vegas, ends up on Instagram? Quick and fun road trip stop over."

Kate Hudson's fiance scrambled to get his pants up in her photo shared online© Instagram
Kate Hudson's fiance scrambled to get his pants up in her photo shared online

Many fans only commented on her smile, her adorable daughter, and her lavish location, but some eagle-eyed followers clocked the photo. 

"Last photo," wrote one along with a string of crying with laughter emojis, as another added: "The last picture."

View post on Instagram
 

Kate and Danny have been a couple since 2017, but prior to that, they were friends for 15 years. 

She told People: "He makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought. I still feel loved. His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure."

Kate with Danny, Ryder, Bingham and Rani in 2019© Kate Hudson
Kate with Danny, Ryder, Bingham and Rani in 2019

Kate is a mom of three — she shares Ryder, 20, with ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 13, with ex-fiance, Matt Bellamy — and welcomed her youngest, Rani, with Danny in 2018.

"I've seen her do things that I can't imagine doing myself and I'm very proud of her," Danny said of Kate after the birth of their little girl. "And I'm in awe of her for some of the things that she is able to do when she sets her mind to it."

Actress Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa arrive at the premiere of 20th Century Fox's 'Snatched' at Regency Village Theatre on May 10, 2017 in Westwood, California.© Getty Images
Kate and Danny were friends for 15 years

It wasn't until 2021 that Danny popped the question but they are yet to marry, remaining happily engaged. 

"I just haven't planned the wedding yet" she told ITV's This Morning. "I go back and forth, I go, 'Do I really want a big wedding?' We're so happy. It's not the first thing I need."

kate hudson children© Photo: Instagram
Kate says she may want more kids

Kate has even hinted at having more children with Danny and told Byrdie: "I've been having children my entire adult life. I've got my four-year-old and I've got a kid in college. And I don't even know if I'm done yet. You know, I don't have that answer yet."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More