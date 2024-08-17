Goldie Hawn dotes on her lookalike granddaughters during 'perfect' family day out

Goldie Hawn is devoted to her family and has an incredible bond with her children and grandchildren.

The actress, 78, joined her daughter Kate Hudson, 45, and daughters-in-law Meredith Hagner, 37, and Erinn Bartlett, 51, for a family day out with their kids at a ranch in Whitefish, Montana, on Friday.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

Kate shared several photos from the "perfect" day and Goldie could be seen doting over her adorable lookalike granddaughters.

In one photo, Goldie, Kate's daughter Rani Rose, five, and Erinn's daughter, 11-year-old Rio – whose dad is Oliver Hudson – can all be seen beaming for the camera while sitting at a picnic table.

Rani and Goldie are both decked out in cowboy hats while Rio is wearing a patterned bandana.

Another photo shows Rani in her bright blue cowboy hat whipping an orange lasso in the air.

© Instagram Goldie loves being a grandmother

Other photos feature the family riding horses and even partaking in an egg and spoon race while on their steeds.

Captioning the carousel of photos, Kate wrote: "Perfect family ranch day. Oh, and I lost the egg race…"

© Instagram Rani Rose looked like the ultimate cowgirl

Her followers loved the glimpse into her family life, with one commenting: "Oh this is the cutest!!! Love Western vibes!" A second said: "Very cool what a great family time together." A third added: "Beautiful family."

Goldie and her longtime partner Kurt Russell – who are parents to Boston Russell and Wyatt Russell – are proud grandparents to a growing brood of grandchildren: Oliver's kids, Wilder, 16, Bodhi, 13, and Rio, Kate's kids, Ryder, 20, Bingham, 12, and Rani Rose, plus Wyatt's kids, Buddy, two, and Boone, born earlier this year.

© Instagram Rani Rose (L) and Rio looked like they had the best day

Their most recent addition to the family, Boone, is Wyatt's second son with his wife Meredith, and she recently shared an insight into what her in-laws are really like as grandparents.

Speaking with Us Weekly at the premiere of her new AppleTV+ series, Bad Monkey, which also stars Vince Vaughn, she said: "Oh they're the best. They're just, like, the greatest people, greatest grandparents."

© Instagram Kate and her family enjoyed an egg and spoon race on horses

The Search Party star and her husband, who she married in 2019, have a pretty lucky set-up, as not only are Goldie and Kurt their kids' grandparents, but they're their neighbors too.

She went on: "They live down the road from us, so my son is like — that's their second home. They'll have a cookie jar that's always full, and my son knows where it is, and they have a toy box that is always brimming with toys."

© Instagram Kate with her sisters-in-law Erinn (L) and Meredith

Recalling when she first met Goldie and Kurt after she began a relationship with Wyatt in 2016, she shared: "The thing that always struck me about meeting them is just how normal they are, like you forget within five seconds [how famous they are]."

In 2022, Goldie opened up about being a grandmother, admitting it brings her "incredible joy".

© Getty Images Being a grandmother brings Goldie 'incredible joy'

"A good family is the answer to happiness," she told Australian Women's Weekly. "I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

She added: "Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important."

