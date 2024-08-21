Brooke Shields gets drink thrown in her face during shocking moment caught on camera

You might not expect to see Brooke Shields' donning a hairnet and putting in a shift down your local pizzeria, but what might shock you even more is to see her get a drink chucked in her face.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Brooke Shields speaks onstage during Glamour Women of the Year 2023

Yet the actress took to Instagram to share her absolute shock as that is exactly what happened to her, including a clip of the moment online. Brooke's jaw dropped as water splashed her face and a pizza box fell from her hands.

Fortunately, it appeared to be a scripted as a voiceover laughed, and the perpetrator, Brian Quinn, scrambled to justify his behavior: "I'll tell you why I did it…" he said, waiting for the voiceover to give him a reason.

"I said smile more, she didn't, and now we're here." He finished his sentence after Sal Vulcano told him what to say as part of the Impractical Jokers show.

Playing up her response, Brooke said: "You don't get to tell a woman how she's supposed to feel you [expletive]!"

© @impracticaljokersofficial Brooke Shields appeared on The Impractical Jokers

Wiping water from her face, she added: "You ruined this guy's [expletive] pizza, so get him new pizza."

It seemed no one else was as amused by the awkward incident, as bystanders in the pizzeria stared stonily at Brian who asked: "You guys agree with me, right? Obviously if she smiled it would be a little bit better."

© Taylor Hill Brooke, seen in September 2023

One man in a biker's helmet responded: "That's [expletive] up man, you're lucky I'm at work right now." In the voiceover, Sal Vulcano and James Murray could be heard laughing at the impassioned response on the actress's behalf.

"So nobody's with me on this?" Brian asked widely in the pizzeria. The biker yelled back: "Nope, go outside, man."

It seems that even Brooke wasn't expecting the man to stick up for her, as her face contorted with shock as she carried on kneading pizza dough as Brian left the restaurant.

Indeed, Brooke was making her return to the hidden camera reality show, as she captioned the clip on Instagram: "Thanks for the soggy pizza and shower," adding: "Always a blast with these guys!! Catch me on @impracticaljokersofficial this Thursday at 10pm ET on @tbsnetwork!"

The moment certainly added some levity to the star's life, as she approaches the bittersweet milestone of becoming an empty nester soon. Already, she made the college drop off for her daughter Rowan Henchy in 2021, but this year her daughter Grier will also be a college freshman.

She said of the moment: "I'm not quite in denial but, definitely, I'm going to be a mess," emphasizing: "I really am going to be a mess."