Brooke Shields reveals unconventional sleeping arrangement with daughters Rowan, 20, and Grier, 18

Brooke Shields' daughters Rowan and Grier may be all grown up now – but they will never stop needing their mother.

The 58-year-old actress enjoys a close relationship with Rowan, 20, and Grier, 18, but revealed that despite their older ages, they will sometimes still hare a bed with their mom.

Brooke divulged their unconventional sleeping arrangements during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show but admitted her daughters will only sleep in her bed when their dad, Chris Henchy, is out of town.

© Instagram Brooke's daughters sometimes still share her bed

"You know, the minute my husband is on any type of work trip or gone or something, you know, they still sleep in the bed with me," she said on Thursday.

"We still watch rom-coms. They're my babies and they will never not be," she added.

However, it appears that will all change in the next few months when Rowan and Grier head off to college – and Brooke isn't looking forward to the separation.

"Yeah, I've been avoiding thinking of it because people will say to me, 'Oh, you're gonna be so relieved,' and I just don't see it happening."

But she is hopeful that her daughters will be regular visitors once they leave the family home, even joking that they may move back in due to the rising cost of living.

© Getty Images Brooke has a close relationship with her daughters

"I was like, 'Well, they're still gonna come back,' and by the way, the cost of just living in this city is so prohibitive anyways that it may work in my favor," she added, before joking: "Maybe I'll start charging them rent though. That might be a good idea."

Last month Brooke celebrated her youngest daughter, Grier's milestone 18th birthday, sharing photos of them throughout her childhood.

"My baby girl is 18! I love being your mom and seeing the wonderful woman you’re growing into... Happy golden birthday, Grier! I love you!" she wrote in her caption.

© Instagtram Grier is taking after her mom

Grier is taking after her mom and is an aspiring model, but Brooke had reservations about letting her daughter follow in her footsteps before finally giving in after seeing a change in the industry.

"The rules have changed since I was [a model],", she explained during an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark. "I fought it for so long. It’s such a different industry now than it was."

She added: "I finally had to give in and say if you’re gonna do this a.) I’m not gonna be your manager. You're going to be with an agency. You’re going to have a great work ethic. It’s not going to be comfortable and you're gonna listen to me."

© J Mayer/Shutterstock Grier is an aspiring model

Together they appeared in a Mother's Day campaign for Victoria's Secret in May 2022, which changed Brooke's opinion on her daughter's ambitions.

"I asked her, and it was just such an emotionally beautiful period", she said. "You know, I have resisted this. But to watch her handle herself in a way, it makes me realize, okay, she's a pretty strong character."

She added: "I don't feel like this business will eat her up, it was really fun to be in front of the camera with her."