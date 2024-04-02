Brooke Shields' 6ft daughter Grier, 17, towers over her mom on stylish night out

Brooke Shields and her daughter Grier looked stunning as they hit the Tribeca Ball.

The 17-year-old towered over her mom in the photo, as she wore a monochrome black white and grey suit alongside her mom, who wore a black jumpsuit over a pink top and a pair of glasses. The mother-daughter duo, who had their arms around each other in a moment of affection, both wore heels to the glitzy event.

Brooke, 58, is reportedly six foot tall, so the fact her daughter looked so comparatively tall showed that Grier has clearly inherited her mom's willowy figure - as well as her knack for modeling.

© J Mayer/Shutterstock Grier towers over mom Brooke

The Endless Love actress shared that Grier was interested in becoming a runway model, as she signed to IMG models. Brooke, who famously modeled as a child - featuring in campaigns for the likes of Calvin Klein - first had her reservations about the teenager's ambitions, but realized that the industry had changed.

"The rules have changed since I was [a model],", she explained during an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark. "I fought it for so long. It’s such a different industry now than it was."

She set rules for her daughter - including that she has to enroll in college.

© @brookeshields Instagram Fans couldn't help but notice the resemblance

"I finally had to give in and say if you’re gonna do this a.) I’m not gonna be your manager. You're going to be with an agency. You’re going to have a great work ethic. It’s not going to be comfortable and you're gonna listen to me," she said.

Together they appeared in a Mother's Day campaign for Victoria's Secret in May 2022, which changed Brooke's opinion on her daughter's ambitions.

"I asked her, and it was just such an emotionally beautiful period", she said. "You know, I have resisted this. But to watch her handle herself in a way, it makes me realize, okay, she's a pretty strong character."

She added: "I don't feel like this business will eat her up, it was really fun to be in front of the camera with her."

The Tribeca ball isn't the only instance of Brooke and Grier twinning, as the two spent time together over Spring Break showing off their tans in a rare photo on Instagram.

Brooke and Grier struck matching poses for the camera as they rocked red and blue camisoles, with the mom wearing a striking pair of glasses.