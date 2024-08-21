Brad Pitt talks desire to be with loved ones in latest interview amid daughter Shiloh's name change

Brad Pitt has been notoriously private over the past few years and rarely talks about his personal life and has not disclosed his current relationship with his six children, who he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

However, this month, the Hollywood actor gave a glimpse inside his private life during a joint interview with his good friend, George Clooney.

The pair were chatting to GQ from the star's property Château Miraval, where Brad opened up about his personal life, and how he is trying to slow down, and enjoy time with those he loves.

Recommended video You may also like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh showcases her dance moves

"Well, now I'm doing one movie in a year and a half," he said laughing. "No, I'm still kind of on the same trajectory. I feel the same. I'm really just trying to enjoy the people that I love around me and just living. I don't know how to not sound cheesy about it, but just the air is fresh and grass is green and I've just kind of become that guy a little bit."

© Matt Winkelmeyer Brad Pitt recently spoke about his desire to spend time with loved ones while not working

Brad also spends a lot of time in Los Angeles, and has a property close to ex Angelina's house.It's been reported that Brad has a complicated relationship with his children, and just this week, Shiloh, 18, was granted permission to legally drop her father's surname, now going by Shiloh Jolie, instead of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. His youngest daughter Vivienne, 16, has also done the same.

Brad and Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, which shocked the world at the time.

© Getty Images Brad gave a joint interview wit his long-time friend George Clooney

That year, the actor was investigated by the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services in 2016 for child abuse following an incident on a plane which also reportedly caused their split.

While it was ruled that Brad did not physically harm his children and he was briefly granted joint custody of his brood in 2021, the agreement was reverted back to Angelina having full custody, with Brad receiving custodial time with the minors.

© Rex Brad with three of his six children in 2014

A year later the Tomb Raider star claimed their kids had been left traumatised by Brad's aggressive behavior.

While Brad hasn't commented publicly about his relationship with any of his children for several years, back in 2022 he did praise Shiloh's dance moves during a rare red carpet appearance. He told Entertainment Tonight: "It's very beautiful. I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here."

© JC Olivera Brad and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has dropped her father's surname

He also praised his children two years prior when he gave a speech after accepting the Best Supporting Actor accolade at the Oscars for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The star said: "This is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you."He was then asked in the press room whether his children would want to follow in his footsteps. "We can have that conversation once they turn 18!" he replied.

