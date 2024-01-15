Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh is growing up fast - her big year ahead

Angelina Jolie is a doting mom-of-six, and her children are growing up fast!

The Hollywood star's two oldest children are both college students living away from home, and this year, she faces another parenting milestone with daughter Shiloh, as the teenager will become an official adult!

On May 27, Shiloh turns 18, and will no doubt be looking at plans to go onto further education later this year, possibly following in her siblings' footsteps and moving away from home to attend college.

VIDEO: Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh showcases her dance skills

Despite being part of one of Hollywood's most famous families, Shiloh, along with her siblings, have enjoyed growing up out of the spotlight.

While their names are known and they have been pictured out and about with their mom and dad over the years, all of Angelina and ex-husband Brad Pitt's children have kept relatively low profiles thanks to their protective parents giving them as normal lives as possible.

© JC Olivera Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh is turning 18 this year

From what is known about Shiloh, she's very interested in dance, having been captured on video showcasing her breakdancing skills in 2022. The then 16-year-old was performing in Millenium studios in Los Angele and was seen pulling off the tricky choreography with ease.

Shiloh danced to Dojo Cat's new song, Vegas, and looked right at home as she moved alongside two other members of the troupe.

© Getty Images Shiloh Jolie-Pitt with her mom and siblings on the red carpet in 2021

The teen is also an avid reader, having been photographed in a very rare photo at home by her mom during the pandemic.

Angelina shared a picture of Shiloh reading a book while relaxing in the living room of their Los Angeles mansion.

© Getty Angelina's family are incredibly close

The teen was last seen in public on the red carpet with her mom and sister Zahara in 2021, at the premiere of Marvel's Eternals at the Rome Film Festival.

The teen is Angelina and Brad's first biological child together. They also adopted Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, and they share twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, too.

© Neilson Barnard Angelina with daughters Shiloh and Zahara

Angelina previously opened up about parenthood and admitted: "I'm not a perfect parent by any means. Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?'"

Speaking of her children, Angelina added: "They're pretty great people, and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other.

© Getty Angelina shares her six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt

"It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids." Angelina and Brad met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004.

They dated for ten years before tying the knot in 2014, but just two years later, the actress filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.