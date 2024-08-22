Tim Walz's kids Hope and Gus make emotional appearance at DNC as son breaks down in tears

In an emotional moment at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, August 21, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz took the stage to accept his party’s nomination as Kamala Harris’ running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

The atmosphere at Chicago’s United Center was electric, as thousands of supporters cheered, but it was the heartfelt reaction from his family that truly stole the show.

Tim, 60, was met with tearful smiles and applause from his wife, Gwen, and their two children, Hope and Gus, as he stepped up to the biggest platform of his career.

The emotional response from his family was palpable, with Gus even pointing proudly at his father, declaring, “That’s my dad,” as tears streamed down his face. It was a poignant reminder of the personal sacrifices and the deeply rooted family values that have guided Tim throughout his life and career.

“Hope, Gus, and Gwen, you are my entire world, and I love you,” Tim said, his voice thick with emotion, as he acknowledged the unwavering support of his family.

© Chip Somodevilla Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz celebrates with his daughter Hope Walz (L), son Gus Walz (2nd-L) and wife Gwen Walz (R)

The moment was especially touching as Gus, standing in the audience, gave his father a tearful standing ovation, capturing the hearts of everyone watching.

In his speech, Tim opened up about the struggles he and Gwen faced on their journey to becoming parents. The couple, both former teachers—Tim in social studies and Gwen in English—endured a seven-year battle with infertility before they were blessed with their children.

© SAUL LOEB Tim Walz (R) hugs daughter Hope

“If you’ve never experienced the hell that is infertility, I can guarantee you, you know somebody who has,” Tim shared, his voice filled with empathy and understanding. He recounted the “absolute agony” of those years, making it clear that their family’s story is one of perseverance and love.

The Walz family has always been open about their personal challenges, and in August, Tim and Gwen shared with People the struggles they faced raising Gus, who was diagnosed with a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD, and an anxiety disorder during his teenage years.

© Justin Sullivan Tim's family took the stage

“Like so many American families, it took us time to figure out how to make sure we did everything we could to ensure Gus would be set up for success as he was growing up,” the couple explained. They spoke with pride about how Gus’ condition is not a limitation but rather his “secret power,” a testament to their unwavering belief in their son’s potential.

Tim’s speech at the DNC was not only a reflection of his personal journey but also a powerful outline of his vision for a Harris-Walz administration.

He took the opportunity to address the policies of their Republican opponents, Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, with a directness that resonated with the crowd. “Here’s the thing, it’s an agenda nobody asked for…and serves nobody but the richest and most extreme amongst us,” Tim stated, his words met with applause. “Is it weird? Absolutely,” he added, capturing the audience's agreement with a touch of humor.

© Chip Somodevilla Gus hugs his dad

The DNC appearance marked a significant moment in Tim’s career, coming just weeks after Kamala, 59, selected him as her vice-presidential running mate.

The vice president announced her choice on August 6, highlighting Tim’s deep commitment to fighting for middle-class families. In a statement explaining her decision, Kamala said, “One of the things that stood out to me about Tim is how his convictions on fighting for middle-class families run deep. It’s personal.”

She continued, “We are going to build a great partnership. We start out as underdogs, but I believe together, we can win this election.