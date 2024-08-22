Meet Justin Bieber's three siblings – who are all so much younger than him

Justin Bieber is one of the biggest names in music and the generous star always makes sure his family is still one of his main priorities.

It's not just his parents that Justin supports, but he also has a soft spot for his four half-siblings, who are all so much younger than the singer. The star's father, Jeremy is also a dad to Jazmyn, 16, Jaxon, 14, and Bay, five – and on top of this the star is also the stepbrother to Allie, 17.

Justin himself was 14 when his first sibling was born and while the youngsters often stay out of the spotlight, they're sometimes happy to pose with their big brother.

Here's all you need to know about Justin's siblings and stepsister…

Allie, 17

© Instagram Justin is close to his step-sister Allie

Allie is the daughter of Justin's stepmother Chelsey from a relationship before she settled down with the singer's father. The youngster has slotted in well with the Bieber family and is close with her megastar brother.

In a sweet black-and-white photo shared in December 2021, Justin snapped him with Allie and Jazmyn and labelled them his "favourite girls".

Jazmyn, 16

© Instagram Jazmyn is Justin eldest half-sibling

Jazmyn is the eldest of Justin's half-siblings, and is the daughter of his father, Jeremy, and former stepmother, Erin Wagner.

Given Justin was 14 at the time of Jazmyn's birth, he immediately became a protective older brother and always keeps an eye out for the teenager. When Jazmyn turned 14, Justin sweetly said: "Can't believe I'm saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for!!"

Jaxon, 14

© Instagram Justin and Jaxon have a close bond

Jaxon is Justin's only brother, and he is the second child of Jeremy and Erin. Jaxon is active on his social media pages featuring his travels across the world and insights into his passion for boxing.

The duo clearly have a close bond and when Jaxon turned 12, Justin said: "I sit here and look at all of these photos and I'm reminded of how much I love you my precious little bro. I am so proud of you. I can't believe you are 12 years old! You are such an amazing, sweet, handsome, special boy and I'm honored to be your big brother."

Bay, five

© Instagram Bay is an influencer in the making!

Bay is the latest addition to the Bieber family and is the daughter of Jeremy and Chelsy. The proud parents run Bay's social media accounts, which show her as a cheerleader and young influencer.

Bay clearly looks up to her famous brother and when she listed her favourite things, she noted that her favourite son was Justin's first major hit, Baby.