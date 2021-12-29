Justin Bieber shares rare photo of his lookalike sisters – see here Justin has four siblings

Justin Bieber usually keeps his family out the spotlight, but on Wednesday he shared a photo with his sisters Allie and Jazmyn.

DISCOVER: Hailey and Justin Bieber's fun $7.9million house they sold with all the furniture

The Sorry singer was posing with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and his younger siblings in a stunning garden that had jaw-dropping views. The foursome appeared to be soaking up some sunrays as they were all in swimwear, with Justin opting to go topless for the photo. His wife lovingly rested her head on his shoulder while his family posed behind him as they all cuddled up together on a sun-lounger.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Justin and Hailey Bieber share a kiss in New York

The breathtaking garden featured wooden decking, and a sofa at the end that looked perfect to get more sunrays or catch up with the family.

SEE: Hailey Bieber and husband Justin's epic Halloween dog costume is beyond adorable

READ: Hailey and Justin Bieber celebrate special news at 2021 Met Gala

To the left of the snap was what appeared be a tiled wall, presumably for a luxurious home pool.

Justin had the sweetest caption for his photo, as the 27-year-old wrote: "My favorite girlsss," alongside a heart, a heart-eyed face and a pleading-eyes face emoji.

And Allie likewise had an adorable reaction, as the youngster responded: "Love you," followed up with two white heart emojis.

Justin has been spending time with his family

The photo sparked a huge reaction amongst his followers, with the photo gaining over a million likes in under an hour.

"FINALLY," enthused one fan, while a second added: "So cute," and a third commented: "Beautiful."

MORE: Hailey Bieber's big hint she's ready to have children with Justin

READ: Hailey Bieber claims this diet swap changed her life – and it's so simple

Many others were left speechless as they left heart emojis or shocked face ones to show their surprise at the rare family post.

Justin has three half-siblings from his father, two from his marriage to Erin Wagner and another from his father's second marriage to Chelsey. He also has a stepsister, Allie, who is the daughter of Chelsey.

The singer also has a younger brother

The Peaches hitmaker doesn't share many glimpses inside his personal life, but back in October he and Hailey melted hearts as they shared some wedding photos.

Hailey stunned Instagram fans by posting three photos – one of the couple kissing, another of them doing an almost-identical dance move, and a final one of her beautiful wedding dress.

MORE: Justin and Hailey Bieber meet French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte

READ: Hailey Bieber stuns in a pink bikini - and Justin Bieber sings her praises

The model simply wrote the memorable date in the caption: "9.30", and fans showered her with compliments on her outfit.

"Stunning bride. Love you so much!!" wrote one, and another gushed: "The prettiest bride everrr!!!!!" A third added: "So beautiful."

Read more HELLO! US stories here!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.