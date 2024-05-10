Justin Bieber's mother joyous over Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy

It's official: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child, and the excitement is palpable, especially from the soon-to-be grandmother, Pattie Mallette.

On Thursday, Pattie took to Instagram to share her elation with her 1.7 million followers, declaring, "BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be a GRANDMA!!"

In a heartfelt post, Pattie, who raised Justin mostly as a single parent in Toronto, expressed her overwhelming joy and anticipation for the new chapter in their lives.

"CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber!! My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!" she wrote, clearly over the moon about the upcoming addition to their family.

Accompanying her jubilant announcement was a video clip where Pattie, dressed elegantly in a black floral pattern dress, shared more of her heartfelt emotions.

"So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it I can finally celebrate with y'all," she explained, her voice brimming with excitement. "Oh my gosh, I'm going to be a grandma - oh my goodness... oh my goodness - praise God."

Justin kissing his wife Hailey at Coachella

Pattie didn't hesitate to express her confidence in Justin and Hailey's future parenting skills, predicting they would be "the best parents ever."

Her enthusiasm for their new journey reflects not only her love for her son but also her deep affection for her daughter-in-law, Hailey, who she has openly embraced as another daughter.

© YouTube Hailey is expecting her first child

Indeed, the bond between Pattie and Hailey is notably strong. Just last month, Hailey took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to Pattie, calling her a "beautiful Mama in law" and celebrating the joy of having "another amazing Mom."

The baby news itself was first revealed by Justin to his massive following of 290 million on Instagram, where he shared an image and a touching video of Hailey's growing baby bump.

© Getty Justin with his mum

The video, a beautiful snippet from when the celebrity couple renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii, captured a tender moment between the two, now on the verge of becoming a family of three.

Hailey, who is just over six months pregnant according to her representative, also shared the special video, adding to the wave of excitement and love that has greeted the couple's announcement.

The joyous news has drawn congratulations from a star-studded list of friends and celebrities, including Demi Lovato, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Maddie Zeigler, all of whom have shared their happiness for the couple’s forthcoming bundle of joy.