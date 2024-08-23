Gisele gives rare look at new family life with Tom Brady in tribute to towering stepson Jack

Gisele and Tom Brady may be divorced, but there's no doubt that they're putting the kids first — including the model's stepson Jack.

Taking to Instagram, the supermodel, 44, shared a photo with her stepson on his 17th birthday which showed them smiling as they embraced. Gisele wrapped her arms around Jack, who towered over his stepmother and put an arm over her shoulder. The duo smiled at the camera as they stood casually, barefoot in the bright and airy living quarters.

© @gisele Gisele shares a photo with Jack Moynahan

To show her love for the teenager, Gisele captioned the photo: "Who turned into a beautiful, kind and incredible young man. We're so lucky to have you in our lives! Love you so much!"

The post showed that Gisele is still close with her ex-husband's son, despite the separation. The supermodel was married to the former New England Patriots champion from 2009 to 2022, after they started dating in 2006. Tom's ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan gave birth to their son in 2007.

The supermodel has always made it clear that there's no hard feelings between herself and the actress, who played Natasha in Sex And The City, as she told People: "I'm so grateful for [Bridget]," adding: "I know this was hard, but I couldn't imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child."

© Instagram Tom included a rare snap of Gisele with Bridget

Many divorced couples will be aware that co-parenting can be a challenge, and both Gisele and Tom have shared that it isn't always easy.

© Getty Images Tom and Bridget were together from 2004-2006

Gisele diplomatically described there being "easier days than others," as she added: "I can only control what I do."

© Dimitrios Kambouris NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Gisele BÃ¼ndchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Tom also shared an insight into his new parenting arrangement, as PageSix reported him saying: "I got a lot of things that keep me busy, but still trying to be a great dad and be there for my kids."

He added: "All the parents out there know that it's a challenge to be a good parent."

The football star shared his own tribute to his son, captioning a number of photos with the teenager: "Happy 17th birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful 17-year-old, I know. You are truly a blessing in my life and I am so grateful to watch you mature into a young man.

"Your love of family, friends, school, athletics, hard work and dedication to everything you put your energy into are just some of your amazing qualities. I love spending every minute with you and I cherish our time together."

While they may be his favorite things about his son, the football star revealed that his "least favorite" thing was that the teenager could "beat me in one on one now."