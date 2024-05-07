Meet Tom Brady's 3 kids: Benjamin, Jack, and Vivian

Tom Brady is back in the spotlight following the livestream of his roast on Netflix - which saw his close friends and colleagues reflecting on his life and paying tribute to him in an unorthodox way.

It's been a busy few years for the former New England Patriots quarterback, who retired from football in 2022 and got divorced from wife Gisele Bundchen that same year. But Tom remains a devoted dad to his three kids, Benjamin, Jack, and Vivian.

Not long after his divorce from the supermodel was announced, the football star said on Instagram: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way".

Tom shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, best known for her role in Blue Bloods, and children Benjamin and Vivian with Gisele.

Here's everything you need to know about Tom Brady's three kids.

© Maddie Meyer Tom Brady kisses his daughter, Vivian, while his sons, Benjamin and Jack, look on during a ceremony honoring Brady

Jack, 16

© @tombrady Instagram Tom and his son Jack

Tom Brady's son Jack comes from his relationship with Bridget, who he dated from 2004 to 2006. The Blue Bloods star got pregnant with him shortly before they broke up, and he started dating Gisele.

But the co-parents welcomed John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan on August 22, 2007 in Santa Monica, California. Jack primarily lives with his mom and stepdad Andrew Frankel in New York City, but Tom has maintained present in his life despite traveling for his career - whether that's living in Massachusetts for the New England Patriots, or Florida to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jack, like his father, has developed a taste for football - and while Tom was at Tampa Bay, his son took on the role of ball boy for the team. Like his father, he plays quarterback on the high school football team - something that the former quarterback was overjoyed about.

"I love watching him play quarterback because I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with," Tom said on his podcast. "You know, I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football."

"He's way smarter", he added. "He's got a great work ethic. He's just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback."

Benjamin, 14

© @tombrady Instagram Benjamin turned 14 in December

Gisele and Tom welcomed their first child, Benjamin, on December 8, 2009 in Boston. The quarterback initially thought that, like his brother, Benjamin would instantly take to sports - but it took a bit of time before the 14-year-old truly got into football.

He explained in Men's Health that he'd be like "C'mon, let's do this", and when his son refused, he was surprised.

"It was hard for me. I was like, 'What do you mean? He's a boy; he should do all these things that I do.'" He added. "The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it's great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do."

© @tombrady Instagram Tom's son Benjamin eventually got into football

But it wasn't long before Benjamin got the bug and started playing football - although he preferred the role of tight end, like his father's good friend Rob Gronkowski.

Benjamin did decide to try football eventually, but not to emulate his famous father.

"So I actually texted Gronk and I'm like, 'Yo, my boy wants to be like you!' And he loved it," Tom said on an episode of Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

Vivian, 11

© Instagram Tom with his daughter

Tom's daughter Vivian was born December 5, 2012. The star welcomed her by revealing to ESPN: "I grew up in a house with three sisters. I think it's great for my boys to have a girl in the house, just to understand at least a little bit about what makes a woman tick — not that I can certainly figure that out, because I can't. She's a beautiful little girl."

He's certainly besotted by the 11-year-old, and in 2016 he told Entertainment Tonight: "That little girl owns my day - owns my life. I cannot say no to anything. Whatever she tells her dad to do, that's what I do. That's just the way it goes."

Vivian certainly takes after her mom, enjoying yoga, meditation and horseback riding. Gisele bought a horse farm in 2023, explaining to m: "This should be a fun thing that we get to do together. So I was like, this way, I can have her practice what she loves."