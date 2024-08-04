Tom Brady's sons Jack and Benjamin are close to towering over him in ex NFL star's 47th birthday tribute — photos

In honor of his 47th birthday on Saturday, August 3, Tom Brady took to social media to share some outtakes from his private moments over the past year with his three children.

The ex NFL player shares his oldest, 16-year-old son Jack, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. He shares his two younger kids, 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian, with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

Tom posted several photographs of his three kids to celebrate them being the most cherished part of his life, and they were certainly growing up to be strapping individuals just like their parents.

In fact, in a selfie posted from their visit to Paris for the Olympic Games, Tom's two teenage sons were almost as tall as he was, if not taller, an impressive feat given their famous dad is a 6'4" celebrated former quarterback.

Tom has shown in the past that his three children possess a lot of the same athletic capabilities he does (and Gisele, for that matter), with Jack and Benjamin's interest in football and golf, plus the younger two developing an affinity for horseback riding with their supermodel mom.

© Instagram Tom shared a sweet selfie with his three kids, and his sons are certainly growing quite tall!

Some of those skills were put on display in his latest post as well, with the opening shot alone showing Vivian confidently diving off a cliff into the water from a tropical family getaway.

Tom captioned the snaps: "The lost files from 46! What a special year with these beautiful kids, the best family and friends anyone could ask for, and all of you! Here's to making 47 our best year yet…"

© Instagram The football player marked his 47th birthday with a thirst trap selfie

He also quipped at the end that the closing selfie from the set, in which he posed shirtless and displayed his toned physique, was equally as warranted. "Also, you get to post a selfie on your birthday, everyone chill out."

Fans gushed over the football icon in the comments section, including his thirst trap selfie, leaving responses like: "Tom thirst trappin in his mid forties, love to see it," and: "Beautiful children, beautiful man! HBD!" as well as: "Happy bday to the legend! Looking young as always. Keep being the inspiration you are."

While Tom does share glimpses of his kids on social media, he prefers to keep them out of the spotlight for the most part, as do their moms. However, the three got to experience a very special milestone for their dad recently, when he was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts this June.

Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian were all in attendance to celebrate their dad and his legacy. Tom shared several sweet photos of his three kids from the event on social media, all dressed up and ready to celebrate, with Vivian even wearing a special jersey with the No. 12 in his honor.

© Instagram The NFL star's three kids were at his Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony as well this June

A sweet backstage photo in the set showed that Vivian was also given Tom's red jacket to wear, with the jacket put on the NFL legend before his speech at the event as a signifier of his place in the Hall of Fame. His No. 12 jersey was also retired that night.