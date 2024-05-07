Bridget Moynahan shares cryptic message on loyalty after Tom Brady gets roasted for mid-pregnancy split: what happened

No one was safe during Tom Brady's Netflix roast on Sunday, not himself, not his exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan, or even Kim Kardashian.

Chief among the many things the former Patriots and Buccaneers player was called out over was for how his relationship with the Blue Bloods actress ended, while she was pregnant with their son, Jack.

Below, catch up on what was said about the situation at the roast, Bridget's cryptic, apparent response, and where the former couple stands now.

Tom called out for leaving Bridget while pregnant

A roast isn't a roast without comedian Nikki Glaser, who is notorious for her scathing jokes at previous similar events. This time around, she didn't hold back when she said: "Tom, you're the best to ever play for too long. You retired, then you came back and then you retired again," before dropping the big punch line: "I get it, it's hard to walk away from something that's not your pregnant girlfriend, it's tough."

As if that wasn't enough, she added: "Hey, to be fair, he didn't know she was pregnant, he just thought she was getting fat."

© Getty Bridget and Tom at the 2006 Met Gala

Bridget's apparent response about "loyal people"

One day after the roast, Bridget took to Instagram and reposted a quite fitting message that read: "Loyal people take [expletive] more personal because they never would've [done] that [expletive] to you."

"So true," she added in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to support her, with one writing: "You're a class act all the way," as others followed suit with: "Now this is a roast," and: "So very true," as well as: "Amen! Well said!"

© Getty The two split in the fall of 2006, right around the time Bridget became pregnant

Tom and Bridget's relationship timeline

Tom and Bridget were first romantically linked 20 years ago, in February of 2004, when the latter supported the former NFL player when the Patriots won the Super Bowl against the Carolina Panthers.

They continued to make high-profile appearances together in the coming months and years, including at the 2004 ESPYs in July and the 2006 Met Gala in May. In June of 2005, Tom gushed about Bridget in an interview with 60 Minutes, during which he said: "I can be myself around her, and there's not many people I can be myself around. It's fun to be around your best friends who know you well, and she's someone that I consider one of my very best friends," however he avoided answering any questions about a potential walk down the aisle.

© Getty Tom and Gisele started dating in December of 2006

Their last major public appearance together was at the end of the summer in 2006, and by December, Bridget's team confirmed the two split some weeks prior. Tom started dating future wife Gisele the same month.

The story wasn't over however, and in February of 2007, Bridget shared the news that she was more than three months pregnant with her first child, and that Tom, who was already with Gisele, was the father.

© Instagram The Brady family

Their son John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, now 16, was born on August 22, 2007, and his parents have maintained an amicable relationship ever since; both Tom and Gisele – who tied the knot in February of 2009, and split in October of 2022 – have previously given sweet tributes to both Bridget and Jack on occasions such as their birthdays or Mother's Day.

Tom became a father for a second time when Gisele gave birth to their son Benjamin Rein, 14, on December 8, 2009, followed by their daughter Vivian Lake, 11, who was born on December 5, 2012.