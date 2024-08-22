Tom Brady's son Jack looks so grown up on 17th birthday as famous dad shares rare photos of nearly 6'4" teen

Tom Brady's son with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, Jack Brady, is celebrating his 17th birthday with a bang, and his dad couldn't be prouder.

The former NFL player, who turned 47 himself earlier this month, is paying tribute to his towering teen, the oldest of his three children, with a sweet collection of photos.

Tom showcased just how much Jack took after him, from his affinity for football and golf, to his strapping physique, considering he is nearly as tall as his 6'4" football player dad.

Jack's close bond with his half-siblings Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, were also put on display. Tom shares his two younger children with his supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

The dad-of-three penned alongside the photos: "Happy 17th birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful 17-year-old, I know. You are truly a blessing in my life and I am so grateful to watch you mature into a young man."

He continued: "Your love of family, friends, school, athletics, hard work and dedication to everything you put your energy into are just some of your amazing qualities. I love spending every minute with you and I cherish our time together."

© Instagram Happy birthday, Jack Brady!

Tom cheekily alluded to Jack's growing prowess as an athlete by adding: "Those are all my favorite things about you. My least favorite is that you can beat me in one on one now," and lovingly concluded: "I love you always and forever, happy birthday, dad."

Fans responded with comments like: "Beautifully said, Tom! Happy 17th Birthday Jack!! Keep nurturing those amazing qualities, and have a great year!!" while Tom's sister Maureen, Jack's aunt, wrote: "Love you Jacky!!! You forgot he can beat you in golf now too."

© Instagram The towering teen is becoming a doppelganger of his dad by the day

Recently, the former New England Patriots player made an appearance in New York City at Fanatics Fest following a trip to Paris for the Olympic Games with his kids, and spoke about the challenges of being a good parent.

"I got a lot of things that keep me busy but still trying to be a great dad and be there for my kids," he said per Page Six. "And all the parents out there know that it's a challenge to be a good parent."

© Instagram Jack with his younger half-siblings, Benjamin and Vivian

"And all the kids I hope you appreciate your parents too! Because there's a lot of work they put into making your life a little easier." When asked if his kids "run his life," he immediately replied: "Absolutely, yes!"

Tom jokingly added: "Every time they call me I know there is a request because when they don't call I don't hear from them. And when I don't hear from them I know they don't want anything." He also tenderly added that as they got older, they began to understand some of the sacrifices he'd made, as did their mothers.

"They begin to appreciate …. as they get older and start to have the responsibilities of an adult. When you're working hard to be a dad and also provide for the family that does come with being away a bit and being really focused on my job."