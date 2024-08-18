Tom Brady opens up about 'challenge' of raising kids with ex Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady has had a lot of adjusting to do in the past couple of years, but through it all, being a dad will always be his priority.

The former New England Patriots quarterback, in the span of a few months, both said goodbye to his career of over 20 years, and finalized an unexpected divorce from Gisele Bündchen, his wife of 13 years.

Now, he is giving insight into his new chapter as a retired athlete and co-parenting dad, which has proved to be his busiest ever.

During an appearance in New York City at Fanatics Fest, hosted by billionaire Michael Rubin, of "White Party" fame, Tom opened up to sports journalist Stephen A. Smith about what's keeping him the busiest these days.

"I got a lot of things that keep me busy, but still trying to be a great dad and be there for my kids," the NFL legend shared, per PageSix, noting: "All the parents out there know that it's a challenge to be a good parent.

With Gisele, Tom shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, plus he also shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan, who he briefly dated prior to his marriage to the Brazilian supermodel.

© Instagram Tom and his kids recently vacationed in Paris

Tom then added: "All the kids I hope you appreciate your parents too! Because there's a lot of work they put into making your life a little easier."

The doting dad recently returned from a trip with his kids to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. Asked if the kids "run" his life, he declared: "Absolutely, yes," and further joked: "Every time they call me I know there is a request because when they don't call I don't hear from them," adding: "And when I don't hear from them I know they don't want anything."

© Getty The doting dad caught a gymnastics competition with Vivian

Still, despite his cheeky jab, he did note that as his kids "get older and start to have the responsibilities of an adult," they've begun to "appreciate" more and more the sacrifices of a parent.

© Getty The family is now based in Miami

"When you're working hard to be a dad and also provide for the family that does come with being away a bit and being really focused on my job," he added of his busy schedule.

© Getty He and Gisele were married from 2009 to 2022

Tom was also recently busy celebrating his 47th birthday. Taking to Instagram on August 3 to mark the occasion, he shared a round of photos from his past year, and wrote in his caption: "The lost files from 46! What a special year with these beautiful kids, the best family and friends anyone could ask for, and all of you!"

"Here's to making 47 our best year yet… Also, you get to post a selfie on your birthday, everyone chill out."