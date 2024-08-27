Jamie Oliver shares incredible glimpse of sprawling £6 million Essex family garden

Jamie Oliver was the epitome of husband goals on Bank Holiday Monday when he shared a candid photo of himself picking fresh mulberries for his wife Jools' breakfast.

Taking to his Instagram account, the father-of-six posted a close-up snap of the delicious-looking fruit from the grounds of his expansive garden.

© Instagram

Captioning the post, Jamie wrote: "Mulberry picking for @joolsoliver breki." He also shared a second snap of his beautiful dog Lily frolicking in the walled garden section of the vast grounds.

The lovely dog was pictured among brightly coloured summer flowers planted in immaculate rows.

© Instagram The Oliver's family dog Lily was also featured in the photos

Jamie and Jools couldn't be more content with their idyllic country life. Jamie previously revealed that Essex holds a very sentimental meaning for the couple.

He told ES Magazine: "Home is a little village in Essex called Finchingfield. It's a beautiful little place and somewhere I used to take Jools on dates when we were younger.

"Before that, [home] was London for 25 years. After Covid, we decided to finally make the jump."

© Instagram Jamie also shared vegetables he picked from his garden

As for the rest of the house, Jamie and Jools' residence features ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms, and a great hall, while the grounds also include another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, a three-bedroom lodge, and converted stables.

Despite their love for their Essex mansion, Jamie previously confessed that he wants to be buried in the pub next to his former London flat in Hampstead.

"I think my happiest time in London was living next door [to the Holly Bush Pub in Hampstead]," he told the publication.

"People told me not to move there, but I loved it. Even when Liam Gallagher was shouting through the letterbox saying, 'Make me a bacon sandwich,'" he continued.

Jamie and Jools share their home with their six children: Poppy Honey, 21; Daisy Boo, 20; Petal Blossom, 15; Buddy Bear, 13; and seven-year-old River Rocket.