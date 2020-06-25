Jamie Oliver reveals sweet way he and Jools celebrated 20th wedding anniversary The couple had planned to renew their wedding vows

Jamie Oliver made sure he pulled out all the stops on Wednesday to surprise his wife of 20 years, Jools on their special day.

The couple were celebrating their milestone wedding anniversary and after sharing a video showing off their personal wedding album earlier in the day with their millions of fans, the celebrity chef had something more intimate planned for his wife – a picnic!

SEE: Jools and Jamie Oliver celebrate 20th wedding anniversary: look back on their big day

Jamie shared a picture of Jools as they headed out on their picnic

It wasn't just any picnic, however, as the father-of-five had carefully planned the menu, even written it up with a special "J J" letterhead at the top, featuring a hand drawn picnic basket full of food in between their initials.

On the menu were delicious treats such as Italian summer fruit, chocolate mousse and crème fraiche and blackcurrant leaf cordial, but also a mouth-watering main dish: secret smokehouse salmon, trout and pate. The special lunch also featured Neal's Yard dairy cheeses and red pepper jelly, onion marmalade, pickled cucumber and crackers and oatcakes – definitely a perfect menu for the most special day of the year for the pair.

The celebrity chef had put together a very special menu

Their low-key celebration comes after the couple were forced to cancel their planned vow renewal. Speaking to Red magazine last year, Jools reveals their special plans.

"Next year, we'll have been married 20 years, and we're going to get married again, but do things differently – outside and barefoot," she explained.

MORE: Inside Jamie Oliver's incredible £6m Essex mansion where he is isolating with wife Jools

"Our wedding was formal, but we're so not like that. It'll be a big party. Why the hell not? I think we've done well!"

But Jools didn't let the cancellation ruin their day, sharing the sweetest tribute to her husband on her Instagram.

The couple had even received fresh flowers on their special day

"20 years married Today! 20 exciting, happy, fun wonderful years married to my best friend. We were due to renew our wedding vows this summer but that can wait! 20 years married but together 27 years my first true love.

"Yes I drive you Bonkers and you probably deserve a medal etc.. But being with you feels like home (and you know much I love to be at home)!!! I treasure the daily texts you send, you are romantic and constantly positive, funny and a dedicated brilliant dad. We have created 5 wonderful children and lost our 5 little stars in the sky. Thank you for loving me the way you do."

She added: "We did it, on to the next chapter x Was devastated to have lost out real wedding video in one of our house moves so this is cobbled together from home videos. Truly the happiest day with the most wonderful memories. Still 20 years later my dance moves need updating, better sort that out for our next wedding xxx."