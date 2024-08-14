Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Marc Anthony, 55, thanks fans in heartfelt message following upsetting news
Marc Anthony onstage at the 2015 Billboard Latin Music Awards presented by State Farm on Telemundo at Bank United Center on April 30, 2015

Marc Anthony thanks fans in heartfelt message following upsetting news

Marc, 55 has been on tour in South America

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Marc Anthony has shared a message of thanks to fans following the devastating news that a fire broke out on his sprawling complex.

"Gracias por todos sus buenos deseos y por siempre estar conmigo. Celebremos la vida y el regalo de la música," he captioned a post of him singing live on stage during his Historia tour before the camera panned out to his cheering fans.

An English translation reads: "Thank you for all your good wishes and for always being with me. Let's celebrate life and the gift of music."

Fans proceeded to send their thanks back, with one praising Marc for "giving us your divine essence through your impeccable artistic expressions".

"You are a healer and you chose to use your gifts with the world; you have been consistently perfect in an imperfect world which makes you so unique and invaluable," they added.

Marc Anthony attends "In The Heights" opening night premiere - 2021
Marc is on tour in South America

Marc was on tour in South America, when three bungalows on his Dominic Republican estate went up in flames on August 8, 2024.

A video on social media obtained by Latin American news outlet El Gordo y La Flaca, shows flames and clouds of dark smoke surrounding the property. It was reported that the fire was confined to an area occupied by bungalows where guests stay; the main residence was unaffected by the fire.

Nadia Ferreira lounges in the gardens at El Oasis in Dominican Republic
Nadia lounges in the gardens at El Oasis in Dominican Republic

HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! reached out to Marc's team and learned that he and his family weren't in the home at the time of the accident. They also confirmed there were no victims or injuries caused by the fire, but that three out of the four bungalows burned to the ground.

A lounge area on the side of the property was also burned. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Marc's estate, known as El Oasis, sits on the Casa de Campo complex in La Romana, in the Dominican Republic. El Oasis sleeps up to 24, and features two swimming pools, one of which has an artificial beach, cabanas and multiple pavilion, gardens and home theaters.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony at the star ceremony where he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on September 6, 2023© Getty
Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony married in 2023

The 55-year-old lives with his wife, Nadia Ferreira, and their son Marco, at the estate. It is also where he married ex-wife Shannon De Lima in 2014; the couple were married for three years before they divorced in 2017.

He has also taken his 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, to the resort.

The duo successfully co-parent their children and Jennifer has spoken in the past about their strong relationship, despite their split.

"There's a reason we're not together, but we're great friends and we're parents together," she said during an appearance on The View.  "We met working, and that's where we're really magical when we're on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it."

