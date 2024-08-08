Paris Jackson shares glimpse inside quirky $3.8M L.A. home — and check out her bathroom

Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson's only daughter, has made a house a home.

The 26-year-old, a singer and model, doesn't spend nearly as much time in the spotlight as her late famous dad did, but does occasionally share personal and career updates with fans on social media.

Most recently, she shared a glimpse inside her Hollywood Hills home she purchased two years ago, where she lives with her adorable cat.

Paris took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a round of photos from the house, with a special focus on her cat Kavi.

The first sees the kitty sitting by the window, followed by two of him lounging in the porcelain sink inside Paris' decorative bathroom. Others saw him cozying up next to a row of records inside a shelf, propped up on a sconce, and cuddling up with Paris in bed.

"Kavi dump," the doting cat mom wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the sweet pics.

"I love how cats just sit wherever they can fit their bodies," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "I love your vintage style house," and: "The cutest cat ever," as well as: "What a beauty."

© Instagram Kavi is Paris' trusty companion

The photos are presumably from the Hollywood Hills "cabin-style" home Paris purchased in 2022 for $3.8 million, which once belonged to Hollywood Golden Age star Rock Hudson. She purchased the residence following the 2020 sale of her first home, a house in Topanga Canyon that she sold for $2.3 million.

© Instagram Kavi appears to have a soft spot for the sink

Per Architectural Digest, the Hollywood Hills property has three bedrooms, two full baths, and spans about 3,000 square feet. It also has a garage that was turned into a music studio, a movie theater, forested grounds, and a freeform saltwater pool.

© Instagram Fans gushed over Paris' "vintage" style bathroom

Paris is one of three children that the late "Thriller" singer welcomed before his passing in 2009. In addition to Paris, he shared 27-year-old son Prince, whose full name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., with Debbie Rowe, who he married on November 15, 1996, in Sydney, Australia. He also welcomed Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, 22, via surrogacy.

© Getty The Jackson kids

Michael met Debbie several years before they got married, as she was the assistant to his dermatologist, Arnold Klein, who started treating him for vitiligo in 1983. The two became friends, and further bonded in the wake of his divorce from Lisa Marie Presley in 1996.

Debbie has since reflected, both in the 2003 documentary The Michael Jackson Interview: The Footage You Were Never Meant to See, and during testimony for his wrongful-death lawsuit, how Michael expressed to her that the hardest part of his divorce was his fear that he would never have children, and how she in turn offered to be the mother of his future kids.