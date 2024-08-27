Jeremy Allen White leaves fans speechless as The Bear star poses in just briefs for latest shoot

Jeremy Allen White has left fans absolutely breathless with his latest venture, as he strips down to his briefs for the highly-anticipated Fall 2024 Calvin Klein campaign.

The Bear star, who catapulted to global fame with his role as chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, has taken on a new role as a Calvin Klein Underwear ambassador—a move that has only solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s most desirable leading men.

Jeremy, 33, was first named a global ambassador for Calvin Klein Underwear in January 2024, and his latest campaign does not disappoint.

Jeremy Allen White stars in The Bear

Captured by the renowned photographer Mert Alas, the stunning images showcase Jeremy’s chiseled physique in a series of sultry settings that are sure to turn heads.

In one particularly striking shot, the Iron Claw actor flaunts his rippling abs while lounging beside a luxurious pool, wearing nothing but a pair of black Calvin Klein briefs.

The image, bathed in soft light, highlights every detail of his sculpted torso, leaving little to the imagination. It’s a sight that has fans swooning, with many taking to social media to express their admiration.

Another shot from the campaign shows Jeremy going shirtless, this time paired with classic Calvin Klein jeans.

His muscular frame, from bulging biceps to perfectly toned shoulders, is on full display as he strikes a confident pose.

The denim vest he dons in a couple of the photos adds a rugged edge to his look, while his signature tattoos, including a triangle on his chest and a hummingbird on his arm, add a personal touch to the already mesmerizing visuals.

As expected, fans of the Shameless alum have been quick to voice their approval of the new campaign. "Good lord…" one fan commented on an online forum dedicated to pop culture, adding, "I am looking respectfully."

Another fan couldn’t help but admit, "Really? I’m not. I might have drooled a little." The reaction continued with one fan confessing, "I gasped and said 'Oh, my...' with zero irony. Man is fine." Another simply summed up the collective sentiment, "What a pleasant day to have eyes."

© Jason LaVeris Jeremy Allen White in 2011

And the love didn’t stop there. Calvin Klein’s official Instagram page was flooded with comments, one fan jokingly remarked, "I want him to wreck my life and I would actually say thank you." Another fan, clearly taken aback, wrote, "Are you kidding me?" While yet another admirer couldn’t help but quip, "This should be illegal, Jeremy." The overwhelming response is clear: Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein campaign is a smash hit.

This isn’t the first time the Brooklyn native has set hearts racing with his Calvin Klein partnership.

Earlier this year, he bared all in his debut campaign as the brand’s newest spokesmodel. Shot against the iconic backdrop of New York City, Jeremy showcased his impressive abs in the brand’s classic briefs, leaving fans flustered and eager for more.

One standout image from the earlier campaign featured Jeremy narrowly avoiding a wardrobe malfunction while posing in black Calvin Klein briefs.

© PG/Bauer-Griffin Jeremy Allen White has gotten in great shape for his role in Iron Claw

The black-and-white shot captured the actor’s flawless physique as he tugged playfully at the waistband, flashing the camera a sultry look that sent fans into a frenzy. Another image showed the star lounging on a bright orange couch, the NYC skyline visible behind him as he pulled down his jeans to reveal those now-iconic briefs once again.

The campaign has only served to highlight Jeremy’s impressive physical transformation since his early days as Phillip "Lip" Gallagher on Shameless.

Back in 2011, Jeremy was just a fresh-faced 20-year-old with dark, curly hair and a slim dancer’s build—a far cry from the muscular leading man he is today. His background in ballet, jazz, and tap dance was evident in his lithe frame and poised stance at the time.

Fast forward to 2024, and Jeremy has fully embraced his role as a leading man, his defined curls and pronounced cheekbones adding to his rugged appeal.

The actor’s physical evolution is particularly evident in his recent role in the wrestling film The Iron Claw, which undoubtedly played a part in the impressive physique he now proudly displays in his Calvin Klein campaign.