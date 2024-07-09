Jeremy Allen White then and now — his must-see transformation into The Bear heartthrob

Jeremy Allen White is finally getting his recognition as a heartthrob as he plays neurotic chef Carmen Berzatto in The Bear. His career has truly rocketed from one success to the next, as he starred in The Iron Claw with Zac Efron, and is set to play Bruce Springsteen in an upcoming biopic.

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear

He's certainly come a long way from the start of his career, in which he played a teenage Phillip "Lip" Gallagher in the comedy-drama series Shameless - and a throwback photo shows just how much he's changed.

Back in 2011, just as Shameless piloted on Showtime, a then 20-year-old Jeremy looked completely different, with his curly hair long and dark on top of his head. Back then, the fresh-faced actor had a slim physique, alluding to his background as a dancer with experience in ballet, jazz, and tap dance.

© Jason LaVeris Jeremy Allen White in 2011

As he donned a casual denim shirt and skinny jeans, he had a shy smile as he looked at the camera while attending the Shameless screening at the Los Angeles Times' primetime Emmy screening. He was joined by co-stars Emmy Rossum and Justin Chatwin for the moment.

Nowadays, aged 33, Jeremy has sauntered naturally into the leading man role with his defined curly hair and pronounced cheekbones. The star has bulked up, arguably a side effect of his role in wrestling film The Iron Claw, which led to him breaking the internet with his Calvin Klein campaign that showed off his impressive physique.

© AKGS Jeremy Allen White at the beach in 2024

The star may have a completely new look - his athletic build complete with tattoos - but his bright blue eyes remain the same as they did right at the start of his career.

A lot more has changed in the 13 years since that initial photo at the Emmy screening was taken. Jeremy has not only made major milestones in his career - winning nine awards for The Bear alone, but he's had major changes in his personal life.

Jeremy stayed with his longtime girlfriend Addison Timlin, whom he met in 2008, and they tied the knot in 2019. Together, they share two daughters, born October 2018 and December 2020. However, they split up in 2023, and Addison has filed for divorce.

Later that year, he would enter a relationship with Spanish songstress Rosalía. The couple have since been spotted at the farmer's market together, holding hands around Los Angeles, although neither of them have commented on their relationship.

He would describe 2023 in a GQ interview as "insane", adding it was: "A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows."