Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden enjoy romantic date night out after secretly welcoming second child

Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, proved that love only gets better with time as they were spotted sharing a tender kiss outside a cozy Montecito eatery.

The mask actress looked effortlessly chic as she enjoyed a relaxed night out with the musician. The mom-of-two, who is turning 52 next week, kept her look simple yet elegant for the outing.

Cameron donned a classic black shirt with a flattering scooped neckline, paired with a dark green cardigan that added a touch of warmth to the cool California evening.

Her signature blonde locks were swept back into a no-fuss ponytail. Accessorizing with understated elegance, Cameron chose a pair of small earrings to complete her ensemble.

Opting for practicality over fashion, she left her purse behind and instead carried just her smartphone and a colorful toy, perhaps a hint of the loving mom she is.

© @CelebCandidly / MEGA Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden share a sweet kiss as they leave a restaurant in Montecito

The toy likely belongs to one of her young children, a reminder of the joyful family life she shares with Benji.Benji, 45, known as the lead guitarist of the band Good Charlotte, mirrored his wife’s relaxed vibe.

The musician sported a short-sleeved black shirt, complemented by a green cap that added a dash of laid-back cool to his look. His style was further elevated by gold-chained necklaces that glinted against his shirt and a flashy gold watch on his left wrist—a subtle nod to his rockstar persona.

© @CelebCandidly / MEGA Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden secretly welcomed their second child in March

The couple, who have been married since 2015, were seen standing affectionately close to each other outside the restaurant.

Next to them was a stroller, a reminder of their roles as doting parents. In a heartwarming moment, Cameron and Benji shared a sweet embrace, a picture-perfect display of their enduring love.

Cameron and Benji’s love story has always been one for the books. The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Cameron’s Beverly Hills home in 2015, and their bond has only grown stronger over the years.

In December 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raddix, via surrogate. The announcement of Raddix’s arrival was as unexpected as it was joyous, with the couple sharing the news in early January 2020.

© @CelebCandidly / MEGA The couple have been married since 2015

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” they wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “We are so happy, blessed, and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

The couple’s commitment to privacy has been a consistent theme in their journey as parents.

Earlier this year, in March, they once again surprised the world with the announcement of the birth of their second child, a son named Cardinal. In a rare social media post, Cameron shared the joyous news with her followers, writing, “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids' safety and privacy, we won’t be posting any pictures—but he’s really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful.”

© Ricky Vigil M Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are rarely seen out

Cameron, who has often spoken about how becoming a mother has transformed her life, added a heartfelt message to her post: “Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!”

Despite their high-profile careers, Cameron and Benji have managed to keep their family life largely out of the public eye, focusing on what matters most to them—their children and each other. Cameron has been candid about how motherhood has been the most fulfilling experience of her life, describing it as “the best thing I’ve ever done in my life.”