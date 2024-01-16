Joel Madden jokes sister-in-law Cameron Diaz is his and twin Benji's preferred emergency contact over Nicole Richie

Joel Madden knows he has a loyal and supportive wife in Nicole Richie, but when it comes to picking up the phone in an emergency, his sister-in-law Cameron Diaz is the one to call.

The Good Charlotte singer has been married to the Simple Life alum since 2010, while his twin brother and bandmate Benji Madden has been married to the Charlie's Angels actress since 2015.

The foursome are a tight-knit group, often seen together at events or cozy double dates, and during the twins' latest podcast appearance, they hilariously explained why they both know Cameron would be the one to rely on to get them out of a sticky situation.

Benji and Joel were on fellow celebrity siblings Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson's podcast Sibling Revelry – dedicated to interviewing famous brothers and sisters – when Kate asked who in their immediate family would be their first call should they be hypothetically arrested.

After the How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days actress maintained they only get one call for both of them, and teased she felt she knew who it would be, Joel declared: "I'll tell you right now, it's Cameron."

Benji nodded in agreement and reiterated: "Yeah, my wife," as Kate shared that Cameron was "1,000%" her guess.

Joel then added that if she didn't answer, his next call would be to John Rosenberg, a "dear friend" and lawyer, prompting Oliver to then ask where his wife Nicole ranked in the emergency contact list.

He admitted: "Nicole is a good call," before his twin brother added: "But it's fifty fifty that she has her phone [with her]," and Joel in turn joked: "And likely she goes, 'Oh my god that sounds fun.'"

Still, he did go on to add in her defense: "No listen, the truth about Nicole is that she's down," before explaining: "If I called her – look, if she was the second call – I just know Cameron is going to charge in there and get us right out, even if she has to break us out."

He continued: "If I call Nicole and say, listen, it's serious, I need you to do this. She's doing it. She's so down."

Kate ultimately joked: "That's because Cameron can rob the bank and drive the getaway car at the same time," to which Benji added: "She has literally been trained to do it."

After tying the knot in 2015, Benji and Cameron welcomed their first daughter, Raddix, in December of 2019, though they keep her out of the public eye. Joel and Nicole, who started dating in 2006, share two kids, daughter Harlow 16, and son Sparrow, 14.

