Cameron Diaz and rarely-seen daughter Raddix's latest appearance at star-studded affair

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have always kept their daughter Raddix, three, out of the spotlight, but for such a highly-anticipated wedding as was Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's nuptials back in April, the family of three had to step out all together.

Though the recently unretired actress was busy filming Back in Action in Los Angeles – with the exception of an unfortunate stall due to Jamie Foxx's medical emergency – she along with her husband of eight years descended upon South of France's famous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc for the star-studded wedding.

Cameron's husband, who she married in 2015, is Joel Madden's brother. Joel is married to Nicole Richie, the bride's adoptive sister via their dad, Lionel Richie. Other celebrity attendees included Princess Olympia of Greece, Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum, Summer Fridays founder Marianna Hewitt, TikToker Jake Shane, and more.

Though little content has come out of the epic wedding – with the exception of photos of Sofia's three beautiful Chanel dresses – photos shared on social media at the time see Cameron coming down the hotel's famed stairs and walkway, where the ceremony took place, along with her husband.

Between the couple, holding each of their hands was little Raddix swinging down the stairs, wearing an adorable pink dress with a red bow on her waist paired with little cowboy boots, and her short brown hair was styled into a side-part.

Cameron on the other hand opted for a darker look, and was seen donning a turtleneck black dress with long sleeves and a columnal silhouette, adding a pop of color via a bold red lip, plus she styled her signature blonde tresses in curls. Meanwhile, her husband opted for a black shirt and jacket paired with leather pants and blue shoes.

Of course, the Bad Teacher actress didn't share any photos from the event or of Raddix herself, given how exceedingly private the parents are about thier personal lives and their young daughter.

Though Raddix is only three years old, she has already become quite the jet-setter, and not only because of her recent visit to the South of France.

While Cameron doesn't often share insight into her personal life, during an appearance last year on The Rachael Ray Show, she revealed how her new filming schedule was changing her family's living situation.

"[Benji] is going to come with our daughter and we're going to all go together and make a movie in the U.K." she told the host of her comeback.

