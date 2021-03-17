Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden has sweetest reaction to video inside family home The couple adore being parents

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden keep their personal life under wraps, so when the musician showed some PDA to his wife - albeit virtually - fans were overjoyed.

The former actress, 48, shot a video inside the family home she shares with Benji, 41, and their one-year-old daughter, Raddix, and posted it on Instagram on Tuesday.

No sooner had she uploaded the delicious-looking cooking segment to social media, than her husband popped into the comments to lavish her with praise.

Cameron was whipping up a yummy ramen noodle recipe from the comfort of the luxury kitchen inside their LA home - something Benji clearly approved of.

His string of emojis spoke for him as he posted a series of hearts, followed by on fire, licking lips and folded hands emojis, suggesting he was incredibly grateful for the tasty meal provided by his gorgeous wife.

At the beginning of the year, the couple celebrated their daughter’s first birthday. They secretly welcomed Raddix at the end of 2019 and made the surprise announcement in January 2020.

The couple have been married since 2015

In a statement they shared with fans they said: "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!!"

Cameron has since gushed about motherhood and how much it means to her.

Cameron loves sharing her favourite recipes

"It's just amazing,” she revealed to Jimmy Fallon. "It's the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I. We’re just so happy."

Cameron says they love watching her personality change. "She’s not the same baby that she was yesterday," she added. "Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby."

